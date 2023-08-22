Latest postseason projections for Clemson

The latest picks do not have Dabo Swinney's Tigers making a return to the College Football Playoff. The Action Network's Brett McMurphy, formerly of ESPN, has Clemson headed back to the Orange Bowl with a pick'em projected Vegas line against Penn State.

McMurphy has Florida State winning the ACC and making the Playoff semifinal in the Rose Bowl versus Michigan as a 4-point underdog.

247Sports pegs Clemson in a third different Sunshine State bowl in three years with a trip to the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville versus Arkansas.

"Florida State seems to be the preseason frontrunner in the ACC, which is more than enough bulletin board material for Dabo Swinney," 247Sports' Brad Crawford said. "However, the Seminoles may have the talent edge on the offensive side of the football, which may be enough to win a pivotal early-season game in Death Valley. Swinney matched up against Sam Pittman during bowl season would be an appetizing matchup to say the least."

FSU is picked for the Orange Bowl by 247Sports, also versus Penn State.

After making the CFP from 2015-20, Clemson appeared in the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl (Orlando) versus Iowa State, a 20-13 win, and the 2022 Orange Bowl versus Tennessee, a 31-14 loss.

Clemson's last Gator Bowl came after the interim tag was taken off Swinney before a January 2009 meeting with Nebraska, a 26-21 loss.

A CBS Sports bowl projection earlier this month had Clemson as an at-large pick for the Peach Bowl (Atlanta) versus Texas.