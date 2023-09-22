Latest expert predictions for Clemson-Florida State

TigerNet Staff by

The picks are rolling in for the crucial ACC clash in Death Valley on Saturday between Clemson and No. 4 Florida State. Clemson is currently down to a 1.5-point underdog with the VegasInsider consensus for the odds. Athlon picks the Seminoles, 27-24. "It's fair to assume Florida State was looking ahead to this game in a sluggish effort against Boston College last week," Athlon's Steven Lassan said. "But the Seminoles have to be sharper overall to win in Death Valley. The matchup of Florida State's offense against Clemson's defense is one of the weekend's must-see battles, but the other side (Florida State's defense against Clemson's offense) is just as crucial. The difference here could be a turnover or a big play. After losing to Duke, the Tigers can't afford to go 0-2 in ACC play. Clemson fights for four quarters in a strong effort, but Florida State finds a way to win late." The Athletic's Stewart Mandel has the same score ($). "FSU is the better team, but the Seminoles threw a wrinkle in my prediction by barely escaping Boston College with a W. It gave me pause. But I’m still haunted by the Tigers’ offensive performance against Duke. They’ve looked better the last two weeks against inferior competition, but this will be the most athletic defense they’ve seen to date," Mandel said. Fellow Athletic writer Bruce Feldman takes FSU, 28-17 ($). "The Noles might’ve gotten caught looking ahead to this one and narrowly got out of BC with a win. I think FSU has a big edge in the passing game and will handle a tough road environment," Feldman said. USA TODAY's panel is split with three picks for Clemson and three for the Seminoles, with the writer with best record so far this season taking Clemson (Scooby Axson). CFN's Pete Fiutak likes Clemson to win the first of two meetings between the two this year. "You know what you’re getting with Clemson, but it all comes down to whether or not it can take advantage of its opportunities," Fiutak said. "Florida State is better, but give this one to the Clemson defense and running game that will grind out a tough home win in the first of two meetings." All three ESPN panelists in the video below, with College GameDay host Rece Davis, reporter Pete Thamel and Stanford Steve, take the Seminoles. "I don't know if Clemson has the talent in the secondary to hold down FSU's skill, Keon Coleman specifically," Thamel said. "I just really am down on all the pieces on Clemson's offense. This is not to do with (Cade) Klubnik. It's too early to make any grandiose statements about Klubnik, but I don't like this offensive line, I really think the skill there has eroded to mediocrity and I think Florida State will find ways to score, even though Clemson has a good front-seven. I feel like Florida State comfortably (wins)." Fellow ESPN analyst Bill Connelly's SP+ formula is taking the Tigers, but he doesn't agree with it. “Basically it’s (the SP+ pick) carryover (some preseason expectations still factored in) and Clemson ended up projecting pretty well heading into the year with what they returned and everything – plus SP+ wasn’t really sold on Florida State last year," Connelly said. "Just because they only played like we remembered them playing for half the year, so when they starting rising – they only rose so far and blah blah blah. But basically the other thing going against Florida State is that they fell from 8th to 13th after Boston College last week. “So if you kind of add some context there, it was windy or whatever and Jordan Travis was hurt in the second half, maybe that punished them a little too much. But that’s why Clemson’s favored now. I don’t like it. I’m picking Florida State, but it’s at least a reminder that Clemson’s quality isn’t that far off in the rearview (mirror).”

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now

Features Breaking Daily Digest