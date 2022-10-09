Latest ESPN Playoff projections for Clemson, Tigers projected to move up in poll

TigerNet Staff by

No. 5 Clemson pulled away from Boston College, 31-3, to move to 6-0 (4-0 ACC) at the halfway point of the regular season and conference play on Saturday.

CBS Sports projects Saturday's events to be enough to place Dabo Swinney's Tigers back in the Playoff tier top-4 of the Associated Press top-25, at No. 4, jumping Michigan.

That's where the Tigers have been for a few weeks in the ESPN power rankings and remain this week.

"Complete performances might be rare for this Clemson team, but the defense seemingly has turned a corner since the Wake Forest scare," said ESPN's Adam Rittenberg. "The Tigers swarmed a banged-up Boston College offense, buying enough time for their own offense to get going. Will Shipley scored Clemson's first touchdown in the final minute of the first half, and the Tigers reached the end zone on their initial second-half possession as quarterback DJ Uiagalelei found Joseph Ngata for a 38-yard score. Tyler Davis led a pressuring defense that held Boston College to three points and 34 rushing yards on 30 attempts."

Ohio State tops that ranking, followed by Georgia and Alabama. Alabama is projected by CBS to stay atop the AP poll Sunday afternoon.

ESPN's Playoff projections still favor that to be the Playoff four, although Clemson did drop to 11-of-14 votes on the panel with a replacement voter this week (David Hale for Paolo Uggeti).

ESPN's Heather Dinich is a believer in the Tigers now and said they are a contender and not a pretender for a CFP spot ($).

"Clemson entered Saturday's game against BC scoring points on 56% of its offensive drives, 11th-best in the FBS," Dinich said. "Clemson has had a fearsome defensive front, and its rushing defense has been far better than its passing defense. The Tigers entered Week 6 ranked No. 2 in the country, allowing just 70.2 rushing yards per game. That defense combined with the maturation of quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has repositioned Clemson as the ACC's best playoff hope again."