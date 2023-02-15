Latest ESPN NFL draft projection has two Tigers going in the top-10

The NFL draft order is set and the next stage of the draft process is underway with team workouts and the upcoming NFL draft combine.

April 27 in Kansas City could be a big day for a pair of Clemson prospects, according to ESPN's Todd McShay ($).

That starts with standout defensive end Myles Murphy potentially going No. 6 overall to Detroit.

"I think Detroit sticks with Jared Goff and uses this pick on a porous defensive unit. I considered a cornerback, but Murphy has a much higher grade than my CB1 -- and the defense needs support at multiple positions. It couldn't stop anyone last season, allowing a league-high 6.2 yards per play. Adding Murphy's speed off the edge to a group that already includes 2022 first-rounder Aidan Hutchinson and surprise rookie standout James Houston immediately moves the defense forward."

At No. 10 overall, McShay sees talented Tigers defensive lineman Bryan Bresee landing with the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles.

"The loaded Eagles went to the Super Bowl for good reason, and GM Howie Roseman's focus on building out from the trenches proved valuable," said McShay. "But now, they could lose three of their top four defensive linemen in terms of snap counts to free agency, including Javon Hargrave and Fletcher Cox up the middle. Roseman drafted Jordan Davis in Round 1 last April, and bringing in Bresee to pair with him could shore up an important unit for the team. Bresee has fantastic upper-body strength to slow down opponent run games and work through blockers as an interior pass-rusher."

Bresee, Murphy and more Tigers will get to work on the national stage with the NFL draft combine in Indianapolis coming up. For on-field workouts, defensive linemen and linebackers compete on March 2 (3 p.m. ET/NFL Network), defensive backs on March 3 (3 p.m./NFLN), quarterbacks/wide receivers/tight ends on March 4 (1 p.m./NFLN) and running backs/offensive linemen on March 5 (1 p.m./NFLN).

Last year was a first since 2018 that Clemson didn't have a player picked in the first round. Clemson had multiple first-round selections each draft from 2019-21 and also had multiple first-round picks in 2017 (Mike Williams and Deshaun Watson) and 2015 (Vic Beasley and Stephone Anthony) to make it a total of five first rounds in the Dabo Swinney era with multiple Tigers picked. Fifteen total Clemson players have been picked in the first round since 2010.