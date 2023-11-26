Latest Clemson bowl projections after undefeated November

TigerNet Staff by

Two prominent bowl projections say Clemson is heading West. The final bowl determinations will come next Sunday, but with how the ACC bowl structure and matchups shake out currently, both 247Sports and CBS Sports say the Tigers will head nearly 2,300 miles from Death Valley past Death Valley in California to San Diego's Petco Park for the Holiday Bowl (Dec. 27, 8 p.m. on FOX). The projected matchup for both is with DJ Uiagalelei and the fellow 8-4 Oregon State Beavers "After finishing 8-4 on the heels of its fourth consecutive win on Saturday night against South Carolina, Clemson represents the ACC in the Holiday Bowl (Pac-12) or Gator Bowl (SEC) during the postseason. And the allure of former Tigers quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei potentially matching up against Dabo Swinney and the staff that let him leave would increase the intrigue. Of course, Oregon State will be gunning for its ninth win under an interim coach after Jonathan Smith bolted for the Michigan State vacancy," said 247Sports' Brad Crawford. Crawford reports that Clemson is "an option" for the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, but with Tennessee being a candidate there, a bowl rematch from last year would not be preferred by ESPN or the bowl, Crawford speculates. CBS Sports and 247Sports both pick a UNC-Tennessee Gator Bowl. Notre Dame's involvement in the ACC bowl structure is set to take another potential option off the board, either with Tampa's Reliaquest Bowl (formerly the Outback Bowl) or Orlando's Pop-Tarts Bowl (formerly the Cheez-It Bowl). NC State's strong finish to a 9-3 record has put them in position to take one of those options that Notre Dame doesn't fill, if it doesn't even take a New Year's Six spot potentially in the Orange. Another factor to watch will be Florida State's Playoff bid, where both outlets pick the Seminoles (12-0) to go on to beat Louisville this week and make the CFP Four. If the committee somehow leaves an undefeated FSU out of the Playoffs, that knocks them back to the Orange Bowl and everybody else down a peg. Louisville (10-2) is currently picked to take the Orange Bowl slot for the ACC with FSU in the Playoff.

