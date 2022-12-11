Last-second Holiday Gifts for Clemson fans

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Let TigerNet help you find the best deals on Clemson merchandise!

We will scour the internet each week to bring you our favorite products and deals. As a bonus, you will be helping support TigerNet with your purchase!

If you order today, Fanatics ensures that your order will get there before Christmas on most items.

*** Fanatics is having a killer sale right now - USE CODE TINSEL***

C. Klubnik Clemson NIL Replica Football Jersey

Nike Unisex Zoom Pegasus 39 Purple ($35 off)

Nike AV-15 2.0 Pullover Hoodie ($22 off)

Clemson T-shirt and Pajama Set ($35 off)

Clemson ProSphere Youth NIL Football Jersey ($25 off)

T-Law Nike Clemson Jersey ($25 off)

Clemson Rock Em 2-pack Crew Socks ($13 off)

Clemson Caddie Hybrid Golf Bag ($75 off)

Clemson 3-time National Champions Full-Snap Jacket ($50 off)

Clemson Ugly Sweater Pajamas Set ($33 off)