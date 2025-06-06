Landmark House v. NCAA settlement approved by US district judge

Under a month to its proposed implementation, all of major college sports can exhale for now after U.S. District Judge Claudia Wilken approved the House v. the NCAA settlement late Friday. It is set to go into effect on July 1. One of the key elements, and something that deals have been in place for already, is $20.5 million for each school to pay directly to athletes in varying amounts by sport, with football expected to get the lion's share at most programs. The settlement also brings roster limits, including 105 for football instead of teams having up to 120 previously. In football specifically, each conference and some individual schools have to determine what will be allowed/used of that for full scholarships. Previous partial-scholarship sports such as baseball can now fully fund scholarships for their programs. Judge Wilken delayed the approval of the settlement for her concerns over schools not grandfathering in athletes from the last sports season's roster into the proposed roster limits. ESPN on that aspect of the deal: Wilken refused to approve the settlement in early April because several athletes objected to a term of the deal that allows the NCAA to set a limit for many players each team can carry on its roster. The limits would have potentially resulted in thousands of athletes losing their place on their team. Lawyers for both sides agreed in late April to alter the deal so that no athletes would lose their opportunity to play college sports as a direct result of the new roster limits. It's a 76 page opinion -- some fun Friday evening reading for us all! https://t.co/9rsGG02Iv5



I'll have some thoughts as I dig in. pic.twitter.com/52uNub1ELb — Sam C. Ehrlich (@samcehrlich) June 7, 2025 $2.8B in back-pay:

- spread over 10 years

- from NCAA + school distribution (NCAA Tournament money)

- distribution determined using a formula based on a player’s value

- $2.3B goes to P4 FB/MBB players (avg of $120K a player over 10 years)

- Back-payments begin soon — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) June 7, 2025 More on future rev-share:

- schools can distribute revenue at own discretion

- most plan to use back-pay formula for distribution: 75-85% FB, 10-15% MBB, 10-15% others

- Title IX is not exempt, resulting in certain lawsuits

- revenue mostly shared by buying player NIL rights — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) June 7, 2025 Roster structure:

- schools permitted to scholarship full rosters under new limits

- roster limits changed dramatically: in FB, roster is 105 (from 85); MBB is 15 (13); BSB is 34 (11.7)

- walk-ons still exist. Most schools will not scholarship full rosters — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) June 7, 2025 Opting in/out:

- schools have a choice to opt out of settlement terms, thus prohibiting them from sharing revenue

- many FCS & basketball-playing leagues will have a mix of opt-outs/opt-ins

- there is on-going debate on competition between P4 schools & those that opt-out — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) June 7, 2025

