Tigers earn multiple All-America, All-ACC honors

KJ Henry, Jeremiah Trotter among several Tigers honored on All-America, All-ACC teams

TigerNet Staff by

Pro Football Focus released its All-American and all-conference teams this week and a number of Tigers were honored.

At the All-America level, Clemson defenders KJ Henry and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. were named to the third team.

Trotter anchors the Clemson defense with an 87.7 PFF grade, ranking tops in pass rush (87.9) and coverage as well (87.9).

Henry ranked second on the Tigers in overall PFF grade (84.9) but leads the D-line when it comes to pass rush (85.8) with five sacks, five batted passes, 13 QB hits and 30 hurries.

Wide receiver Antonio Williams and offensive tackle Blake Miller picked up All-Freshman honors.

Williams leads Clemson's receiver corps in catches (50), yards (523) and snaps (571). Miller has started each game and logged 842 snaps (second-most on the O-line).

On the All-ACC squads, Henry made first team along with Barrett Carter at the "FLEX."

Carter boasts solid PFF grades across the board in his versatility, ranking as a top-6 Clemson defender in the pass rush (82), against the run (77.8) and in coverage (72.3).

Trotter is joined on the second team by running back Will Shipley and defensive tackle Tyler Davis.

On the third team are tight end Davis Allen, offensive tackle Jordan McFadden, defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro, safety RJ Mickens and kicker BT Potter.