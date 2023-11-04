Kirk Herbstreit gives his take on what's wrong with Clemson football

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

National media talking heads and most Clemson fans have an opinion on what has been wrong with the Clemson football team with their current pedestrian 4-4 record. During ESPN College GameDay on Saturday morning, ESPN announcer Kirk Herbstreit talked about how the Clemson offense is not working. "Let's be real. This has not been the same Clemson team since they walked off that field during COVID against Ohio State in the Superdome. It just hasn't," Herbstreit said. "You can blame it on the offensive system; you can say it was D.J. Uiagalelei's fault. Now you're going to blame it on Cade Klubnik." Herbstreit believes that one of the main issues is the Clemson offense doesn't have any elite playmakers at wide receivers. "One common thing I see is I don't see the receivers they had four years ago, five years ago, six years ago," Herbstreit. "I'm not even talking about guys like Mike Williams. I'm talking about really good players like Artavis Scott. They've had big recruits, but they haven't hit there in recruiting." Herbie certainly is not wrong because there currently isn't a Tee Higgins or Mike Williams on the roster that can just out-jump defenders and take over a game with ease. However, Clemson has some nice pieces at the receiver position, like Tyler Brown and Antonio Williams, but they are still young and learning. Kirk Herbstreit diagnoses what's wrong with the Clemson University football program. pic.twitter.com/WSvuM9V6WW — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 4, 2023

