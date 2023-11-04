Kirby Smart pokes fun at Dabo Swinney-Tyler radio call

Swinney's fiery response about his program went viral, and even Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was on guard, hoping not to get a fan like Tyler giving out some harsh criticism on live radio.

“I’m hoping we don’t have any questions from Tyler in Spartanburg,” Smart said during his radio show. “I’m trying to avoid that.”

Smart should be OK, as Georgia fans should be all smiles with all the success they have had in the last few years.