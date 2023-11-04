CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Brett Davis - USA Today Sports
Brett Davis - USA Today Sports

Kirby Smart pokes fun at Dabo Swinney-Tyler radio call
by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Nov 4 11:26

Social media went a little wild after a Clemson fan named Tyler and head coach Dabo Swinney did some 'Old Testament' talking during Monday's radio call show.

Swinney's fiery response about his program went viral, and even Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was on guard, hoping not to get a fan like Tyler giving out some harsh criticism on live radio.

“I’m hoping we don’t have any questions from Tyler in Spartanburg,” Smart said during his radio show. “I’m trying to avoid that.”

Smart should be OK, as Georgia fans should be all smiles with all the success they have had in the last few years.

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Kirk Herbstreit gives his take on what's wrong with Clemson football
Kirk Herbstreit gives his take on what's wrong with Clemson football
Kirby Smart pokes fun at Dabo Swinney-Tyler radio call
Kirby Smart pokes fun at Dabo Swinney-Tyler radio call
Clemson announces several starters out for Notre Dame game
Clemson announces several starters out for Notre Dame game
WATCH: Phil Mafah puts Clemson up with impressive 41-yard touchdown run
WATCH: Phil Mafah puts Clemson up with impressive 41-yard touchdown run
Post your comments!
Read all 13 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts