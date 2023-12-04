CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Kentucky's head coach Mark Stoops says his team is excited to play Clemson. (Photo: Jamie Rhodes / USATODAY)
Kentucky coach sees roster "pretty darn close to 100%" for Clemson Gator Bowl matchup
Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops believes he will have a full roster ready to roll for the Gator Bowl matchup with Clemson later this month.

“I came away from those meetings just extremely encouraged with our players," Stoops told Kentucky media on Monday. Quite a few of them want to come back and are making these decisions, and they can make them. That’s their story to tell, whether they’re going to the NFL or coming back and playing the bowl game or not.

“I could tell you the response has been incredible. Our guys are excited about this bowl game and want to play in this bowl game. And I think will be pretty darn close to 100% in this bowl game.”

Kentucky wrapped a 7-5 campaign with a 38-31 win over a No. 10-ranked Louisville team. Stoops said that running backs, in transfer portal entry JuTahn McClain and senior Ramon Jefferson, would play, and he believes he can talk running back NFL draft entry Ray Davis into playing as well. He believes cornerback Andru Phillips, who is also leaving for the NFL, has a 90% chance of playing.

On the other side, Clemson's list of players not headed to Jacksonville is growing, with three NFL-bound defenders already opting out with defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro, linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and cornerback Nate Wiggins. Game starters and reserves have entered the portal with running back Domonique Thomas, offensive lineman Mitchell Mayes, cornerback Toriano Pride, quarterback Hunter Helms, wide receiver Beaux Collins and tight end Sage Ennis also.

Clemson is a 7-point favorite currently.

The ESPN broadcast is set for noon on December 29.

