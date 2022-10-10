BREAKING

Pickett went after Lawson after the play
Kenny Pickett calls out Shaq Lawson: "Felt like he went after my knee"
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Oct 10, Mon 09:38

Quarterback protection have been in the spotlight this NFL season since the concussion of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

In the final minute of the Bills' 38-3 blowout win over the Steelers on Sunday, former Tiger Shaq Lawson dove low, tackling rookie signal-caller Pickett to bring him to the ground.

Pickett lost his cool after the play shoving Lawson in the chest and face as he thought it was a dirty play.

“From my opinion, I felt like he went after my knee after I threw it,” Pickett said to reporters. “That’s it. You know, tempers flare. I don’t care. I’m gonna keep playing to the last play of the game. That was it. All good with me.”

The play was ruled legal because Pickett was outside the pocket. Pickett was called for a penalty on the play along with Bills defensive end AJ Epenesa who was ejected.

Lawson declined to talk to reporters after the game.

