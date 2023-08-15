CLEMSON FOOTBALL

(Photo: Denny Medley / USATODAY)

Justyn Ross carted off with injury at practice
by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Aug 15, Tue 12:26

Not good news for a former Tiger.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross left Tuesday's practice with a leg injury with the help of a cart.

Andy Reid said after practice that the issue was something in his left knee/hamstring area.

No word yet on the severity of the injury, as the medical team is currently checking him out.

This is really unfortunate because Ross had been a standout performer the last few weeks of training camp. Hopefully this is nothing serious.

Update from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport:

The former 5-star prospect had to sit out the 2020 college football season after a congenital fusion was found in his neck and spine area, which he had surgery on.

He returned to play in 10 games as a redshirt junior and tallied 46 catches for 514 yards and three touchdowns.

His breakout season came in the 2018 national title season, with 46 catches for 1,000 yards and nine scores.

Ross was signed as an undrafted free agent in KC after playing through injury in his final season at Clemson.

