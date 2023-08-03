CLEMSON FOOTBALL

JUST RELEASED: All-New Clemson Nike Shoe

JUST RELEASED: All-New Clemson Nike Shoe
by - 2023 Aug 3, Thu 10:37

>> Click here to support TigerNet and get your Clemson Nikes <<

Nike is releasing a new Clemson shoe just in time for the football season. Thanks so much for supporting TigerNet with your purchase!

Order soon before popular sizes run out, these always sell out!

With Nike React foam and a Zoom Air unit, this Clemson Tigers Nike Zoom Pegasus 40 Running Shoe is lightweight, durable, and comfortable. The mesh upper enhances breathability and the wider forefoot provides more room for your toes. Striking Clemson Tigers graphics and colors will ensure everyone knows where your allegiance lies when you're at the gym or out for a run.

These shoes are unisex.

>> Click here to support TigerNet and get your Clemson Nikes <<

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Finebaum says 'no two better fits in the world' for SEC than Clemson, Florida State
Finebaum says 'no two better fits in the world' for SEC than Clemson, Florida State
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith: 'Trevor Lawrence is coming'
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith: 'Trevor Lawrence is coming'
Dynamic Clemson RB named to two award watch lists
Dynamic Clemson RB named to two award watch lists
Clemson duo ranks in top two spots of Pro Football Focus position NFL draft rankings
Clemson duo ranks in top two spots of Pro Football Focus position NFL draft rankings
Post your comments!
Read all 5 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week