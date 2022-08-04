Jordan McFadden ranked No. 1 OL in ACC

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out the following video as Clemson offensive tackle Jordan McFadden was ranked as the No. 1 OL in the ACC conference, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: The true big men on campus are ready to roll this season. The ACC houses some of the nation's finest on the offensive line. These men help their respective offenses shine in addition to helping their skilled offensive teammates become superstars. Clemson's Jordan McFadden is as good as there is at the tackle position. Miami's tandem of DJ Scaife Jr. and Zion Nelson strike fear into opposing defensive lines.