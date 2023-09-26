Joe Exotic to sue FSU's Jordan Travis for attempted troll of Clemson, LSU

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

No. 4 Florida State escaped with a 31-24 overtime victory over Clemson on Saturday night. Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis played decent, completing 21-of-37 passes for 289 yards and two touchdowns in the win. To commemorate his play and the team's win, Travis released a t-shirt for sale for $31.24 (score of the game) that showed he was the 'College King' with him sitting on a throne with a crown and two Tigers sitting obediently near him. The 60-year-old reality TV star and convicted felon 'Joe Exotic' aka 'Tiger King' saw the t-shirts from prison and wants to sue over trademark infringement. "Jordan Travis was 6 years old when I became The Tiger King, it is my trademark, my intellectual property, and I'm sick of others cashing in on my Trademark just because President Biden cares nothing about me being wrongfully in prison in America," Maldonado wrote on X. "I will give ANY ATTORNEY 80% of a settlement to sue Jordan Travis and ALL companies selling stuff using Tiger King. Time quarterbacks and anyone else in this country stops stealing from others, which attorney would like to take this multimillion-dollar case? DM me! ... "Until Jordan Travis walks in a cage with 20 full-grown tigers and kisses them on the head, leave the Tiger King business to me," he said. The infamous zookeeper was sentenced to 22 years on 17 federal charges of animal abuse and two counts of attempted murder-for-hire. Jordan Travis was 6 years old when I became The Tiger King, it is my trademark, my intellectual property and I'm sick of others cashing in on my Trademark just because President Biden cares nothing about me being wrongfully in prison in America. I will give ANY ATTORNEY 80% of a… pic.twitter.com/vytbLhvn6W — Joe Exotic (@joe_exotic) September 24, 2023 Hey @jordantrav13 if I had to pass the Tiger King crown to anyone it would be to @GrahamMertz5 of the @floridagators ! How can you claim to be king of anything when you're not even king in your own state?? Fk @seminole, Go @FloridaGators #tigerking #Gatornation #chompchomp… pic.twitter.com/sAUAZ5zvy9 — Joe Exotic (@joe_exotic) September 26, 2023

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now

Features Breaking Daily Digest