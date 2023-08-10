Jeremiah Trotter named No. 1 ACC linebacker

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson standout linebacker Jeremiah Trotter was named the No. 1 linebacker in the ACC conference in the following video, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: In 2023, the ACC returns several of its most well known linebackers from the 2022 season. North Carolina's Cedric Gray led all players in the Power Five in both total tackles and solo tackles. Payton Wilson had been a game-wrecker for offenses during his time at NC State, and he is expected to do more of the same in 2023. Of course you can't forget about Clemson's Jeremiah Trotter Jr. who is PFF's top ranked linebacker heading into the season.

