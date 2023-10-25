Jake Briningstool named Mackey Award tight end of the week

Press Release by

Award administrators for the John Mackey Award announced Wednesday that Clemson tight end Jake Briningstool has been named as the John Mackey Tight End of the Week for his performance against Miami (Fla.) last Saturday. Briningstool recorded a career-high 126 yards on five receptions with two touchdowns in the contest. His 126 yards broke Clemson’s school record for single-game receiving yards by a tight end, surpassing Jordan Leggett’s 122 yards against Florida State in 2016. The game was Briningstool's first multi-touchdown game of his career. In the process, he became the third Clemson player to score two receiving touchdowns in a game this season, joining Tyler Brown and Antonio Williams. In addition to his two scoring hauls, Briningstool also recorded a career-long 50-yard reception in the third quarter. The John Mackey Tight End of the Week is an honor distinct and different from the annual John Mackey Award. This weekly honor was started in 2004 to draw attention to individual play by Tight Ends during the active season. The Tight End of the Week acknowledgment does not have a direct bearing on the final John Mackey Award selection process. The John Mackey Tight End of the Week honor will run until the announcement of the eight Semi- Finalists.

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now