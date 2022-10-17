Is Bryan Bresee ready to move to the NFL? Nick Eason weighs in

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Bryan Bresee is considered by many a lock to move on to the NFL after this season, but has played in just four of the Tigers’ seven games as he’s dealt with the loss of his sister and a kidney issue.

Defensive tackles coach Nick Eason was asked Monday if Bresee might be better served to return to Clemson for another season, and Eason said no one has even talked about it.

“I think that’s hard to say at this point in time,” Eason said. “I think that the biggest thing for Bryan is just for him to be in the moment where he’s at right now. I mean, that’s not a conversation that we’ve had or even thought about.”

Bresee has played 145 snaps, has eight total tackles, a half-sack, and three quarterback pressures. He returned to action last week at Florida St. and played 22 snaps as Eason tries to him back into the rotation.

All of the other stuff? Those conversations will come later.

“Bryan is just thinking about trying to beat Syracuse right now,” Eason said. “Those conversations haven’t come about. We’ve got a long time before that comes, and we’re just trying to focus on Syracuse and beating Syracuse this week, and then after the season’s over with, I think we can have those conversations then. But right now, we’re just going to focus on being in the now. We’ve got a good football team in Syracuse that’s coming into our stadium this week.”