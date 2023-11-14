|
Information, giveaways for 39th Blood Bowl between Clemson vs. South Carolina
Kickin' Chicken time!
The 39th Annual Blood Bowl between Clemson and South Carolina is happening this week, November 13th-17th, from 10 am-7 pm each day. "Please visit one of our 10 locations across campus and help save a life and beat USC for the fifth year in a row," a Clemson official said in a statement. "When you donate, you will receive a sweatshirt or long sleeve with the logo below and a $40 in TBC Rewards *location dependent*. You will also receive a wristband that gives you access to a bunch of discounts at local businesses." Wait, there is more. "If you tag @cubloodbowl in an Instagram story with your donation, you will be entered in a prize giveaway for different items including a signed Dabo Swinney tootball! Be a part of the largest collegiate blood drive in the county and donate today! Let’s beat USC!" The winner of the Blood Bowl will be announced at halftime of the Clemson-South Carolina game. Click here to make an appt and save a life!
