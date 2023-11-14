CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Information, giveaways for 39th Blood Bowl between Clemson vs. South Carolina

2023 Nov 14

Kickin' Chicken time!

The 39th Annual Blood Bowl between Clemson and South Carolina is happening this week, November 13th-17th, from 10 am-7 pm each day.

"Please visit one of our 10 locations across campus and help save a life and beat USC for the fifth year in a row," a Clemson official said in a statement. "When you donate, you will receive a sweatshirt or long sleeve with the logo below and a $40 in TBC Rewards *location dependent*. You will also receive a wristband that gives you access to a bunch of discounts at local businesses."

Wait, there is more.

"If you tag @cubloodbowl in an Instagram story with your donation, you will be entered in a prize giveaway for different items including a signed Dabo Swinney tootball! Be a part of the largest collegiate blood drive in the county and donate today! Let’s beat USC!"

The winner of the Blood Bowl will be announced at halftime of the Clemson-South Carolina game.

Click here to make an appt and save a life!

