Information, giveaways for 39th Blood Bowl between Clemson vs. South Carolina

The 39th Annual Blood Bowl between Clemson and South Carolina is happening this week, November 13th-17th, from 10 am-7 pm each day.

"Please visit one of our 10 locations across campus and help save a life and beat USC for the fifth year in a row," a Clemson official said in a statement. "When you donate, you will receive a sweatshirt or long sleeve with the logo below and a $40 in TBC Rewards *location dependent*. You will also receive a wristband that gives you access to a bunch of discounts at local businesses."

Wait, there is more.

"If you tag @cubloodbowl in an Instagram story with your donation, you will be entered in a prize giveaway for different items including a signed Dabo Swinney tootball! Be a part of the largest collegiate blood drive in the county and donate today! Let’s beat USC!"

The winner of the Blood Bowl will be announced at halftime of the Clemson-South Carolina game.

Click here to make an appt and save a life!