Hypothetical odds for Gameday guest picker for Clemson-NC State

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

ESPN College Gameday will be in Tiger Town for Saturday's ACC showdown between No. 5 Clemson and No. 10 North Carolina State.

During the show, they normally have a gameday picker, but when it comes to Clemson, they always fail to choose someone that genuinely represents Clemson.

The five guest pickers previously were Bill Murray, Jim Cantori, Eric Church, Alex Rodriguez, and Eric Stonestreet.

BetCarolina.com released their hypothetical odds for who might be the guest picker for College Gameday for Clemson-NC State.

Check them out below:

Actor & comedian Bill Murray 11.1% chance (+800)

Former NFL Coach & current ESPN analyst Rex Ryan 9.8% chance (+920)

Country singer Lee Brice 7.7% chance (+1200)

Entertainment Tonight host Nancy O'Dell 6.7% chance (+1393)

Former Clemson Tiger Brian Dawkins 6.6% chance (+1420)

Former Clemson Tiger & NBA player Horace Grant 4.4% chance (+2200)

Andrews, SC native & comedian Chris Rock 4.0% chance (+2400)

Clemson graduate & actor Rob Huebel 3.6% chance (+2071)

Former Clemson QB Tajh Boyd 3.6% chance (+2071)

The Field (anyone else) 42.5% chance (+135)