CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Murray has been on ESPN GameDay previously (David Banks - USA Today Sports)
Murray has been on ESPN GameDay previously (David Banks - USA Today Sports)

Hypothetical odds for Gameday guest picker for Clemson-NC State
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Sep 27, Tue 11:53

ESPN College Gameday will be in Tiger Town for Saturday's ACC showdown between No. 5 Clemson and No. 10 North Carolina State.

During the show, they normally have a gameday picker, but when it comes to Clemson, they always fail to choose someone that genuinely represents Clemson.

The five guest pickers previously were Bill Murray, Jim Cantori, Eric Church, Alex Rodriguez, and Eric Stonestreet.

BetCarolina.com released their hypothetical odds for who might be the guest picker for College Gameday for Clemson-NC State.

Check them out below:

Actor & comedian Bill Murray 11.1% chance (+800)

Former NFL Coach & current ESPN analyst Rex Ryan 9.8% chance (+920)

Country singer Lee Brice 7.7% chance (+1200)

Entertainment Tonight host Nancy O'Dell 6.7% chance (+1393)

Former Clemson Tiger Brian Dawkins 6.6% chance (+1420)

Former Clemson Tiger & NBA player Horace Grant 4.4% chance (+2200)

Andrews, SC native & comedian Chris Rock 4.0% chance (+2400)

Clemson graduate & actor Rob Huebel 3.6% chance (+2071)

Former Clemson QB Tajh Boyd 3.6% chance (+2071)

The Field (anyone else) 42.5% chance (+135)

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Xavier Thomas gives update on his status for NC State
Xavier Thomas gives update on his status for NC State
Dave Doeren worried about travel for Clemson-NC State game
Dave Doeren worried about travel for Clemson-NC State game
WATCH: Clemson players preview matchup with NC State
WATCH: Clemson players preview matchup with NC State
WATCH: Dabo Swinney press conference previewing NC State
WATCH: Dabo Swinney press conference previewing NC State
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 27) Author
spacer TNET: Hypothetical odds for Gameday guest picker for Clemson-NC State
 TigerNet News
spacer If it’s Chris Rock and he picks NCST.
 TIGrrFnn®
spacer Re: If it’s Chris Rock and he picks NCST.
 bleedsorange81®
spacer I would still put $20 on Philip Rivers***
 clemchem®
spacer Re: I would still put $20 on Philip Rivers***
 Fluxus
spacer Nikki Haley***
 bengaltiger14
spacer Politicians are disgusting. No thanks.***
 Completely Solid Orange
spacer Can I put in a vote for Nancy O'Dell?
 CURev28®
spacer Bill Murray literally beat up Lee Corso, but we got killed.
 Completely Solid Orange
spacer My list...
 BigCUFan®
spacer Take the "field"***
 Buffalo Creek Tiger
spacer Nancy O'Dell or bust!***
 PioneerG
spacer Nancy O'Dell AND her bust!
 76er®
spacer Re: Nancy O'Dell AND her bust!
 GSCtiger®
spacer Those odds are WAY TOO GOOD for Chris Rock***
 andylayne®
spacer Re: Those odds are WAY TOO GOOD for Chris Rock***
 lbeagle74
spacer Let it be Nancy and let her sit next to Corso
 under11par®
spacer So I have a better chance than Bill Murray***
 ColaTownTiger
spacer Tajh is on staff - you can go ahead and redistribute his %***
 ctigers90
spacer Re: TNET: Hypothetical odds for Gameday guest picker for Clemson-NC State
 123me
spacer That flaming liberal Rob Hueble is a CU grad? smh***
 CitadelTiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Hypothetical odds for Gameday guest picker for Clemson-NC State
 CarolinaKudzu
spacer Look. I’m older but Nancy Odell is WAY older. You telling me
 morris
spacer Re: TNET: Hypothetical odds for Gameday guest picker for Clemson-NC State
 ronpcu
spacer Re: TNET: Hypothetical odds for Gameday guest picker for Clemson-NC State
 jrtiger1307
spacer Re: TNET: Hypothetical odds for Gameday guest picker for Clemson-NC State
 jrtiger1307
spacer Spencer Strider is currently on the 15 day IL
 owensb01®
spacer Re: Spencer Strider is currently on the 15 day IL
 Tiger_Fan_007
Read all 27 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest