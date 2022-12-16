Halftime show announced for 2022 Capital One Orange Bowl

MIAMI LAKES, Fla. (orangebowl.org) – Continuing the tradition of the most iconic halftime show in all of college football, multi-platinum band Fitz and The Tantrums will headline the Capital One Halftime Show during the 2022 Capital One Orange Bowl on Dec. 30 at Hard Rock Stadium. Fitz and The Tantrums join an esteemed list of recent Capital One Orange Bowl halftime acts that includes Walker Hayes, Gavin DeGraw, Flo Rida, Andy Grammer and DNCE.

Fitz and The Tantrums have energized popular music and culture with their fan-favorite records such as Pickin’ up the Pieces [2010], More Than Just A Dream [2013], the gold-certified Fitz and The Tantrums [2016], All the Feels [2019], and their brand-new album Let Yourself Free [2022]. Along the way, they’ve impressively tallied just shy of 4 billion streams and counting powered by enduring hits such as the triple-platinum “HandClap,” platinum “Out of My League” and “The Walker,” and gold “Moneygrabber.”

Beyond standout performances from Coachella and Bonaroo to numerous late-night television shows, they’ve consistently sold out some of the most iconic venues in the world, including The Forum and Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and have incited the applause from Rolling Stone, Billboard, People, and more. Fitz and The Tantrums once again leap forward with their bold, bright, and buoyant new album Let Yourself Free.

Joining Fitz and the Tantrums as part of the game day entertainment is multi-platinum country artist Chris Lane, who will headline the Capital One Orange Bowl Fan Fest. The event will take place in the South Lot outside of Hard Rock Stadium beginning at 3 p.m. on game day, Dec. 30. Admission to the event is free for all fans with a ticket to the 2022 Capital One Orange Bowl.

The North Carolina native is launching his next chapter with over 1.4 billion on-demand streams and three top hits to date – platinum “Big, Big Plans,” three-time platinum “I Don’t Know About You,” and platinum “Fix.” He has expanded his catalog with hits like latest collaboration “Dancin’ In The Moonlight” with Lauren Alaina, “Howdy,” “Stop Coming Over,” “Summer Job Money,” and “Ain’t Even Met You Yet,” and has scored nominations at the iHeart Music Awards, ACM Awards, and Radio Disney Music Awards.

“We're proud to continue our tradition of supporting college sports as the returning title sponsor of this year's Capital One Orange Bowl, Capital One Halftime Show, and Capital One Orange Bowl Fan Fest.” said Byron Daub, Vice President of Sponsorships and Experiential Marketing at Capital One. "We’re excited to give our customers and college football fans alike the opportunity to experience the weekend’s events through the exclusive and unique access we offer."