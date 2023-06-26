Graduate defender leaves Clemson football team

CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Graduate defensive end Greg Williams has left the program
by - 2023 Jun 26, Mon 21:03

Senior defensive end Greg Williams has left the Clemson football program, TigerNet has confirmed.

Williams was set to be one of three senior defensive ends on the team this fall, along with Justin Mascoll and Xavier Thomas. He graduated with a degree in Criminal Justice in December.

Williams played 168 snaps over 19 career games, tallying 18 tackles, a sack and a pass breakup. He played 31 snaps over action in four games last season.

The only other defensive ends with at least two years on campus already are Cade Denhoff and Zaire Patterson, who are both redshirt sophomores and have 21 snaps combined.

Williams signed with Clemson out of Swansea, South Carolina as a 3-star linebacker. He was ranked as the No. 12 player in South Carolina by Rivals.

As of reported offseason departures to this point, Clemson is one over the scholarship limit number when you combine new enrollees and those who were already on scholarship set to return this season.

All Clemson Tigers first reported the news on Monday evening.

