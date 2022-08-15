Goodwin confirms Clemson DE Xavier Thomas out with foot injury

Not great news but it could have been worse for the Tigers.

Clemson defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin confirmed after practice on Monday that defensive end Xavier Thomas suffered a foot injury during Saturday's scrimmage.

Goodwin says it is expected that Thomas will miss between 4 to 6 weeks dealing with this injury.

"He has had a great camp and in a great spot conditioning-wise," Goodwin told the media. "Unfortunate setback but he has the right mindset and will respond and get him back early in the year."

Thomas could be back in action around the Wake Forest or North Carolina State game depending on rehab and how the foot responds. He will have surgery today.

In 2021, Thomas was a third-team All-ACC selection that was credited with 27 tackles including 5.5 for loss, 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a pass breakup in 476 snaps over 12 games.

For his Clemson career, he has 112 tackles including 27.5 for loss, 12.5 sacks, five pass breakups, and four forced fumbles.

Small thing to a GIANT. The work does not stop! Ill be right back. God got the kid❤️ — Xavier Thomas (@atxlete) August 13, 2022