Get your photo with the National Championship Trophy
|2022 Oct 20, Thu 13:22-
The National Championship Trophy presented by Dr Pepper will be at Clemson this weekend as part of its season-long tour. This is the actual 24-k gold plated trophy which will be awarded on the field at the National Championship Game in Los Angeles on January 9, 2023. Fans can have a free photo taken with the trophy at the following locations:
Friday, Oct. 21
Noon - 2 pm
Walmart
1286 18 Mile Road
Central, S.C.
3 – 5 pm
Walmart Neighborhood Market
680 Old Greenville Highway
Clemson, S.C
