Get your photo with the National Championship Trophy

by - 2022 Oct 20, Thu 13:22

The National Championship Trophy presented by Dr Pepper will be at Clemson this weekend as part of its season-long tour. This is the actual 24-k gold plated trophy which will be awarded on the field at the National Championship Game in Los Angeles on January 9, 2023. Fans can have a free photo taken with the trophy at the following locations:

Friday, Oct. 21

Noon - 2 pm

Walmart

1286 18 Mile Road

Central, S.C.

3 – 5 pm

Walmart Neighborhood Market

680 Old Greenville Highway

Clemson, S.C

