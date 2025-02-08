CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Garrett Riley's perfect tribute to Clemson's big win over Duke

by Tony Crumpton - Assoc. Editor - 2025 Feb 8 21:31

Clemson had a monumental win over No. 2 Duke on Saturday night at Littlejohn Coliseum.

Following the Tigers' 77-71 win, social media erupted and celebrated, including a humorous post from Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley.

Riley joined in on the fun by changing his profile picture to an image of head coach Brad Brownell.

Brownell was told during the postgame press conference that Riley made him his profile pic.

"Tell Garrett thanks," Brownell said. "If I knew how to make my picture his face, I would."

