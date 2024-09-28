|
Gametime, TV channel announced for Clemson-FSU
2024 Sep 28 23:52- -
It's another primetime matchup for the Tigers.
No. 17 Clemson will play Florida State at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN on Saturday, October 5. It should be an entertaining matchup as the Clemson defense will go up against former Tiger D.J. Uiagelelei. Clemson routed Stanford 40-14, while the Seminoles were embarrassed 42-16 against a talented SMU squad on Saturday night.
