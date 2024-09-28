CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Gametime, TV channel announced for Clemson-FSU

Gametime, TV channel announced for Clemson-FSU
by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Sep 28 23:52

It's another primetime matchup for the Tigers.

No. 17 Clemson will play Florida State at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN on Saturday, October 5.

It should be an entertaining matchup as the Clemson defense will go up against former Tiger D.J. Uiagelelei.

Clemson routed Stanford 40-14, while the Seminoles were embarrassed 42-16 against a talented SMU squad on Saturday night.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Gametime, TV channel announced for Clemson-FSU
Gametime, TV channel announced for Clemson-FSU
WATCH: Clemson-Stanford highlights
WATCH: Clemson-Stanford highlights
Postgame notes on Clemson-Stanford
Postgame notes on Clemson-Stanford
Post your comments!
Read all 7 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts