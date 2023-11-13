CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Gametime, TV announced for Clemson-South Carolina

by - 2023 Nov 13 13:04

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for Week 13, Nov. 24-25.

Friday, Nov. 24

Miami at Boston College, Noon ET on ABC – previously announced

Saturday, Nov. 25

Wake Forest at Syracuse, 2 p.m. ET on The CW Network

Florida State at Florida, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN

Georgia at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Clemson at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network

The following four games will be flexed as six-day determinations:

Saturday, Nov. 25

Kentucky at Louisville

North Carolina at NC State

Virginia Tech at Virginia

Pitt at Duke – Noon or 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network

ACC Notes

Through the first 11 weeks of the season:

Florida State (No. 4), Louisville (No. 11) and North Carolina (No. 24) were ranked in the latest College Football Playoff (CFP) rankings on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

The ACC has three teams ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll this week, including two teams in the top 10 – Florida State (No. 4), Louisville (No. 9) and North Carolina (No. 22). NC State is also receiving votes.

The ACC has eight teams that are bowl eligible – Florida State, Louisville, North Carolina, Miami, Duke, Boston College, NC State and Clemson – the second-most of any FBS conference to date.

Florida State is 10-0 overall and finished 8-0 in ACC play, the Seminoles’ best start since 2014 when they started 13-0 and posted a perfect 8-0 ACC record.

The Seminoles are one of just seven undefeated teams remaining in FBS.

Florida State clinched a spot in the 2023 ACC Football Championship Game on Dec. 2 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The ACC had six teams start the season at 4-0, which tied the SEC in 2012 for the most teams in a Power 5 conference to start 4-0 in a single season in the AP Poll Era (since 1936).

The ACC has had six games on ABC’s “Saturday Night Football" – the most of any FBS conference – as well as a total of 35 appearances on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2 over the first 11 weeks of the season.

To date, 24 ACC contests are scheduled for national ABC broadcasts, while the ACC Network will also feature 38 games.

Of the 24 full national ABC telecasts, 14 different league programs will be featured.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2023 ACC Football Championship Game at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The 2023 ACC Football Championship Game will feature the top two teams based on the highest winning percentage in regular-season conference play. If necessary, the league’s tiebreaker policy will be used to determine the participants.

Tickets are also on sale now for the 2023 ACC Football Honors program presented by the Charlotte Sports Foundation at the Belk Theater in Uptown Charlotte on the evening of Friday, Dec. 1. The ACC Football Honors program will start on Friday at 5:30 p.m. Tickets to the event are $150 and include a pre-show reception as well as a post-show reception. Tickets are on sale now via Blumenthal Performing Arts.

Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 46) Author
spacer TNET: Gametime, TV announced for Clemson-South Carolina
 TigerNet News®
spacer Shocking. A road night game. What else is new.***
 ClemsonZJ
spacer Re: Shocking. A road night game. What else is new.***
 TexasTiger80
spacer Re: Packing ???? With all the alcohol....um... NNNNOOOOOOO
 86Orange®
spacer Re: TNET: Gametime, TV announced for Clemson-South Carolina
 Connelly
spacer Is it past our bedtime or something?
 Row86
spacer Re: TNET: Gametime, TV announced for Clemson-South Carolina
 LosTigres17
spacer Re: TNET: Gametime, TV announced for Clemson-South Carolina
 Jobu88
spacer Re: TNET: Gametime, TV announced for Clemson-South Carolina
 261tiger
spacer Re: TNET: Gametime, TV announced for Clemson-South Carolina
 Cdixon11
spacer Re: TNET: Gametime, TV announced for Clemson-South Carolina
 GaTiger5®
spacer It makes it harder to see the doodoo in the ice.
 rdwebbii
spacer I hate Williams Brice
 tigerdrummer®
spacer Re: TNET: Gametime, TV announced for Clemson-South Carolina
 TigerSwell®
spacer Re: TNET: Gametime, TV announced for Clemson-South Carolina
 TigerNick76®
spacer Re: TNET: Gametime, TV announced for Clemson-South Carolina
 GaTiger5®
spacer Saw that one coming from 10 years ago***
 ClemsonSCTiger
spacer Re: TNET: Gametime, TV announced for Clemson-South Carolina
 TigermanJ92
spacer Re: TNET: Gametime, TV announced for Clemson-South Carolina
 slwcu79®
spacer Re: TNET: Gametime, TV announced for Clemson-South Carolina
 Bravesfan102925
spacer Re: TNET: Gametime, TV announced for Clemson-South Carolina
 clemvol
spacer Re: TNET: Gametime, TV announced for Clemson-South Carolina
 Tigergirlga
spacer How do these losers ALWAYS get night game. ALWAYS
 PioneerG
spacer Re: How do these losers ALWAYS get night game. ALWAYS
 keith75
spacer Re: TNET: Gametime, TV announced for Clemson-South Carolina
 surroundedtiger
spacer Re: TNET: Gametime, TV announced for Clemson-South Carolina
 lagerman
spacer Re: TNET: Gametime, TV announced for Clemson-South Carolina
 9 Lives
spacer Re: TNET: Gametime, TV announced for Clemson-South Carolina
 lagerman
spacer Re: TNET: Gametime, TV announced for Clemson-South Carolina
 TigermanJ92
spacer Re: TNET: Gametime, TV announced for Clemson-South Carolina
 lagerman
spacer Re: TNET: Gametime, TV announced for Clemson-South Carolina
 tigerforlife28®
spacer So?***
 Row86
spacer Re: So?***
 tigerforlife28®
spacer 2019 was a noon kickoff.***
 tigerteez
spacer Re: TNET: Gametime, TV announced for Clemson-South Carolina
 FourStars®
spacer Chicken dinner is just as good as chicken lunch!
 kbtiger®
spacer 45-0, 63-17, 30-0 all night games at the roach
 MayrettaTiger
spacer Re: TNET: Gametime, TV announced for Clemson-South Carolina
 SouthernTiger09
spacer Re: TNET: Gametime, TV announced for Clemson-South Carolina
 Illnoistiger®
spacer Re: How long ?
 86Orange®
spacer SCORE FIRST AND NO TURNOVERS PLEASE!
 clemsongrad84
spacer Lord...I would take The CW over SEC Network...***
 goclemsontigs
spacer Re: TNET: Gametime, TV announced for Clemson-South Carolina
 castaway®
spacer Re: TNET: Gametime, TV announced for Clemson-South Carolina
 grrowl
spacer TNET: Gametime, TV announced for Clemson-South Carolina
 macodi
spacer 4:00 AM on Comedy Central***
 Fluxus
spacer Re: 4:00 AM on Comedy Central***
 bigunfatrat
Read all 46 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts