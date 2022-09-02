Gameday reminders for fans attending Clemson-Georgia Tech

ATLANTA (Sept. 1 2022) – Fans attending the 2022 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Games in Atlanta during Labor Day weekend are encouraged to arrive early to Mercedes-Benz Stadium and are advised to be informed of the following game day reminders:

Cashless Stadium

To speed transactions and shorten wait times, Mercedes-Benz Stadium is a cashless facility. The venue no longer accepts cash inside the stadium, requiring payment with a card or mobile payment services such as Apple Pay.

In an effort to include everyone, fans without their own cards can visit any of the 10 kiosks that have been installed throughout the stadium where cash can be loaded onto prepaid debit cards with no transaction fee. Those cards then can be used for purchases inside the stadium. Balances remaining on the cards also can be spent anywhere VISA debit cards are accepted outside the stadium.

For more details on Mercedes-Benz Stadium’s cashless policy, please visit: https://mercedesbenzstadium.com/card-mobile-payment

Mobile Ticketing

Tickets must be downloaded to a mobile device for entry to Mercedes-Benz Stadium. There will not be any pdf or print at home options. Fans can log into their account via the Peach Bowl, Inc. app to access their order and present the ticket barcode at the gates.

For more details and a step-by-step process for downloading tickets to a mobile device, visit: https://chick-fil-akickoffgame.com/mobiletix

Clear Bag Policy

In the interest of enhancing existing security measures at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game will strictly enforce a bag policy regulating the size and type of permissible bags. Fans will be able to carry the following style and size bag, package, or container at Tailgate Town presented by PNC, stadium plaza areas, stadium gates or when approaching queue lines of for entry into the stadium:

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC, and are no larger than 12” x 6” x 12”

Small clutch bags, with or without a handle or strap that do not exceed 4.5” x 6.5” (approximately the size of a hand)

An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at a gate designated for this purpose

Bags will be monitored at secondary security perimeter locations set up around Mercedes-Benz Stadium and increased law enforcement and K-9 patrols will be prevalent throughout the area.

Items that are typically carried in diaper or baby bags must be carried in a clear bag that meets the standards of the bag policy.

Fans may still bring items such as binoculars and cameras, provided they are not in cases, as well as smart phones into Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Guests with non-complying bags can store their items for a fee at one of the conveniently located bag check locations provided by The Mobile Locker Company outside of Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Bag valet stations will be available near Gate 2, as well as the Northside Drive sidewalk by The Home Depot Backyard.

The Mobile Locker Company will be available from two hours prior to kickoff and close 1.5 hours after the game concludes. Items must be retrieved from The Mobile Locker Company truck on the same day.

For more details on the clear bag policy, please visit: https://mercedesbenzstadium.com/clear-bag-policy/.