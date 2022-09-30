Gameday guide for Clemson-NC State, College GameDay

This is Clemson's gameday and College GameDay guide for Saturday:

The kickoff time for Saturday’s game remains scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Clemson Athletics and campus safety personnel continue to monitor the forecast of Hurricane Ian carefully and have been consistent in communications with the Atlantic Coast Conference, NC State and television partners. The safety of fans and student-athletes from both universities is our top priority.

In response to the needs throughout the state, South Carolina Highway Patrol may deploy additional personnel to affected regions. Fans traveling to Clemson are asked to be patient and plan for possible extended time getting into and out of town on gameday.

TRAVEL

Please make travel decisions based on your local weather conditions. If your travel circumstances require it, list your tickets via Ticketmaster.

Please allow extra time for travel to the game. While that extra travel time is important for most games, it is especially important for this Saturday’s game.

Exercise patience with traffic and parking operations.

Fans are encouraged to monitor local weather conditions often and exercise good judgment when making travel plans for the game. Consider possible travel conditions traveling both to and from Clemson on Saturday.

Fans returning to areas that may have flooded should exhibit extra caution when traveling at night and avoid driving through flooded areas.

PARKING/TAILGATING

Parking lots open at 8 a.m. and Memorial Stadium gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to exhibit caution and take down tailgating tents prior to entering Memorial Stadium. Considerations for tents:

Choose sturdy construction with vented canopy tops

Anchor your canopy – use ropes and steel stakes. Stake through holes in Canopy footing

Avoid areas that have soggy ground

Remove sidewalls to avoid sailing

Use weights on canopy legs

Extension cords should only be used outdoors in wet weather if they are specifically designed for this purpose. All-purpose extension cords should never be used outside, as they are not water-resistant and can easily short out.

ESPN's College GameDay

LOCATION

The show will emanate live from Bowman Field on Clemson’s campus.

TIME

Bowman Field will open at 6 a.m. in advance of ESPN College GameDay, which airs live from 9 a.m. until noon each Saturday during college football season. There may be a few “look-ins” on SportsCenter prior to 9 a.m.

ADMISSION

Admission is free to the event.

PARKING

IPTAY parking lots open at 8 a.m. on Oct. 1. with adjacent lots held earlier. Fans who wish to attend may park in their assigned spot and walk to the event. Fans who park in an IPTAY lot without proper placard may be subject to towing. Fans are encouraged to find parking in downtown and support local businesses.

RESTROOMS

University buildings in the area will not be open to the public, but portable restrooms are available.

ADA

ADA parking is available behind Sikes Hall with a state-approved placard. This lot is adjacent to Bowman Field.

THE PIT

Clemson students will have the opportunity to enter “The Pit” area by re-registering for access. ESPN will select a limited number of winners to have access to the area at the beginning of the show.

CLEMSON vs NC STATE

The football game between the two top-15 programs will kick off at 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium and will be televised by ABC and streamed via the ESPN app. Tickets for the event are sold out.

THINGS TO KNOW

Saturday’s broadcast will be Clemson’s 30th overall appearance — and eighth home appearance (including Thursday editions) — on College GameDay.

The 2022 season marks the 13th consecutive season that Clemson has played in at least one game featured on-site by College GameDay.

The Tigers are 18-11 all-time when playing in College GameDay’s featured contest, including a 14-4 record in College GameDayappearances since the start of the 2016 season.

College GameDay’s most recent visit to Clemson came in 2020 in advance of No. 1 Clemson’s 42-17 defeat of No. 7 Miami (Fla.).

The upcoming broadcast will be Clemson’s first time hosting the traditional Saturday morning show on Bowman Field since 2016, prior to Clemson’s classic 42-36 victory against No. 3 Louisville.

College GameDay made its first appearance in Clemson prior to the Tigers’ 31-7 win against Georgia Tech in 2006. Clemson is 6-1 when hosting College GameDay on-campus.