Game time, TV channel announced for Clemson-Syracuse
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for Oct. 22.
Thursday, Oct. 20
Virginia at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m., ESPN (previously announced)
Saturday, Oct. 22
Syracuse at Clemson, Noon, ABC
Duke at Miami, 12:30 p.m., RSN
Boston College at Wake Forest, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network
Pitt at Louisville, 8 p.m., ACC Network
Open: Florida State, North Carolina, NC State, Virginia Tech
All times are Eastern.
