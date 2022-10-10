CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Game time, TV channel announced for Clemson-Syracuse

by - 2022 Oct 10, Mon 11:19

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for Oct. 22.

Thursday, Oct. 20

Virginia at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m., ESPN (previously announced)

Saturday, Oct. 22

Syracuse at Clemson, Noon, ABC

Duke at Miami, 12:30 p.m., RSN

Boston College at Wake Forest, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network

Pitt at Louisville, 8 p.m., ACC Network

Open: Florida State, North Carolina, NC State, Virginia Tech

All times are Eastern.

Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 58) Author
spacer TNET: Game time, TV channel announced for Clemson-Syracuse
 TigerNet News
spacer Hmm...
 GSCtiger®
spacer What’s the problem?
 Row86®
spacer Noon games are horrible for recruiting***
 CM Shack®
spacer No they’re not.
 Row86®
spacer he's correct....Noon games are horrible for recruiting
 GeeVille Tiger®
spacer Yes they are...These kids play on Friday night and then have
 CM Shack®
spacer That’s not nice.***
 BloodbeOrange®
spacer What did I say that was factually incorrect?***
 CM Shack®
spacer Just play nicely with others is all.***
 BloodbeOrange®
spacer The irony of YOU telling me that...Pot, meet Kettle...I'll take it
 CM Shack®
spacer Re: Noon games are horrible for recruiting******
 JmichaelD®
spacer Re: Noon games are horrible for recruiting***
 JmichaelD®
spacer I'll add to your list that ESPN/ABC has made
 ClemfanWV
spacer Works for me
 Cdixon11
spacer They are for sure. And I don't know about you but sometimes
 surroundedtiger
spacer Canister of coffee?
 Obed®
spacer Re: What’s the problem?
 grrowl
spacer Re: Hmm...
 slwcu79
spacer Re: Hmm...
 Jcantrell86®
spacer Re: Hmm...
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Really thought that would be a 3:30 or later....
 tiger20030
spacer They want us to lose- Primetime night games away, Noon home
 tiger20030
spacer Re: They want us to lose- Primetime night games away, Noon home
 etclaw1®
spacer Re: They want us to lose- Primetime night games away, Noon home
 darkhuntingtiger
spacer Lutz. Why?***
 josephg®
spacer On the road; night. At home; noon
 tigerdrummer®
spacer Re: On the road; night. At home; noon
 darkhuntingtiger
spacer so we get bc and fsu at their
 tgrfan42069
spacer That's historically how it works.***
 surroundedtiger
spacer The ABC nationally televised Noon game
 Row86®
spacer GREAT times lot for a game. especially in
 FLTiger87
spacer The ABC nationally televised Noon game - great!
 tigeron®
spacer Can it move back to old school 1:00p time slot?***
 tigerdave2®
spacer Finally
 under11par®
spacer Re: TNET: Game time, TV channel announced for Clemson-Syracuse
 Mylo
spacer Re: TNET: Game time, TV channel announced for Clemson-Syracuse
 Tigergirlga
spacer Re: TNET: Game time, TV channel announced for Clemson-Syracuse
 Tigerman5000
spacer This is definitely a positive.***
 CUTiger1989®
spacer Re: TNET: Game time, TV channel announced for Clemson-Syracuse
 ecsguru®
spacer Re: TNET: Game time, TV channel announced for Clemson-Syracuse
 morris
spacer Re: TNET: Game time, TV channel announced for Clemson-Syracuse
 ecsguru®
spacer Re: TNET: Game time, TV channel announced for Clemson-Syracuse
 morris
spacer Great time for the Esso Club waiting on traffic to thin
 cu81grad
spacer Re: TNET: Game time, TV channel announced for Clemson-Syracuse
 Noodle
spacer Re: TNET: Game time, TV channel announced for Clemson-Syracuse
 ecsguru®
spacer Re: TNET: Game time, TV channel announced for Clemson-Syracuse
 Jcantrell86®
spacer you can tailgate after you know
 under11par®
spacer Re: TNET: Game time, TV channel announced for Clemson-Syracuse
 morris
spacer Re: TNET: Game time, TV channel announced for Clemson-Syracuse
 morris
spacer Re: TNET: Game time, TV channel announced for Clemson-Syracuse
 ecsguru®
spacer Re: TNET: Game time, TV channel announced for Clemson-Syracuse
 clemson_13
spacer For a lot of us
 under11par®
spacer Tell 'em u7c coot. No one knows losing better than you.
 clemson80tiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Game time, TV channel announced for Clemson-Syracuse
 eaglessoar20021
spacer It's Thursday.
 TigerTown
spacer If Cuse comes in undefeated which means higher ranked, there
 tigeron®
spacer Re: TNET: Game time, TV channel announced for Clemson-Syracuse
 Pawpwr
spacer Re: TNET: Game time, TV channel announced for Clemson-Syracuse
 etclaw1®
Read all 58 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
