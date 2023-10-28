BREAKING

Breaking: Game time, TV announced for Clemson-Notre Dame

2023 Oct 28

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners confirmed this evening that Clemson’s game against Notre Dame on Saturday, Nov. 4 will kick off at noon ET. The game will be broadcast on ABC.

