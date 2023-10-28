|
Breaking: Game time, TV announced for Clemson-Notre Dame
2023 Oct 28 19:14-
CLEMSON, S.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners confirmed this evening that Clemson’s game against Notre Dame on Saturday, Nov. 4 will kick off at noon ET. The game will be broadcast on ABC.
Notre Dame will kick off against Clemson at noon ET on week from today (Nov. 4). It's just Notre Dame's second 12 p.m. start time in 10 games this season.
Tags: Clemson Football