Funeral, Memorial donation information for Ella Bresee

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Ella Bresee passed away on Thursday at the age of 15, after a 17-month battle with brain cancer (Medulloblastoma).

She was the beloved sister of Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee.

The Bresee family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm on Monday, September 19, 2022 at Stauffer Funeral Homes, 1621 Opossumtown Pike in Frederick, MD. 21702.

A celebration of Ella's life will take place at 12:00 pm on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Covenant Life Church, 7501 Muncaster Mill Road in Gaithersburg, MD.

Kera Drabick, Pastor Dan Lian, and Pastor Todd Keeler will officiate. The interment will be private.

Memorial donations may be made in her name to CureMeDullo.org (cure for brain cancer), and more information can be found at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.

If you would like to send any words of encouragement to Bryan and his family, feel free to sign the TigerNet Sympathy Card.