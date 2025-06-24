FOX's Joel Klatt says LSU, SEC need win at Clemson

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·

LSU's Brian Kelly has already said this offseason that his Bayou Bengals need a win in Clemson come August 30 (7:30 p.m./ABC). FOX lead college football analyst Joel Klatt agrees, and he takes that a step further. Klatt assembled his 10 games that will shape the 2025 college football season this week, including that ACC/SEC Tigers battle in Death Valley. “Brian Kelly needs this game, guys. He needs this game," Klatt said. "We all expect LSU to be a really good football team. They’ve gone all-in out of the portal. They’ve got their quarterback back. That experience at that position, as we’ve seen in the last couple of years with JJ McCarthy and Will Howard, winning national championships — you need experience at that position. Now, Brian Kelly has it, although he’s 0-3 in season openers. “LSU, they need this. Like, let’s be honest — I think LSU fans need this. They need to see this program progressing. In a lot of ways, it’s not all that dissimilar from (Steve) Sarkisian’s first couple of years at Texas, where it was like, ‘Is this working?’ And then you got the breakthrough. So, we need to start seeing the breakthrough for Brian Kelly at LSU." Klatt loves the matchup and is intrigued by a contrast in program trajectories. “I think that that’s totally fair," he said of LSU's perception. "And I do think that we’re going to see that this year. I’m a big believer in what LSU can do this year. I think this is a Playoff team. And yet they're going to Clemson, and I feel a little bit better about Clemson. Dabo has clearly, he's bet on himself and his philosophy. "He's bet on his model, and now he seems to be reloading for another run. Clemson is really good. They've also got experience at the quarterback position, with the guy that I had as my No. 1 quarterback going into the season, Cade Klubnik. I think you look at this matchup: really good defense for Clemson, a quality offense for LSU, you've got the home game effect for Clemson, and then you get into the conference aspect of this matchup, which I love." Klatt took things a step further on the conference angle, saying that the SEC needs a big non-conference win, as future Playoff models are up for debate. "If LSU beats Clemson in Clemson Week 1, and Clemson goes on to win the ACC, let's say even in a dominant fashion, well now the SEC is sitting around and saying, 'Hey, that conference should only get one (Playoff bid), obviously, and we should get all the rest of them,'" Klatt said. "That's why these non-conference games become so important, is because of the inevitable lobbying that will take place as we finish the season.” Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content and updates!

