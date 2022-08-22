Four Tigers make top-100 NFL draft big board

CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Bryan Bresee will be one of the most coveted pro prospects this season.

Four Tigers make top-100 2023 NFL draft big board
Four Tigers made the top-100 2023 NFL draft board for Pro Football Focus on Monday.

Two Clemson preseason All-Americans made the top-10 with defensive end Myles Murphy at No. 5 and defensive lineman Bryan Bresee at No. 6.

"Murphy is one of those 'know it when you see it' kind of physical specimens," PFF's Michael Renner said. "The 6-foot-5, 275-pound defensive end is bigger, more powerful and more explosive than everyone he’s going up against. And that was true as a freshman. He’s earned a 92.2 run-defense grade for his college career."

Junior Tigers linebacker Trenton Simpson is next up with a first-round tag at No. 28.

"Simpson is one hell of an all-around athlete at 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds — so much so that he played slot for the Clemson defense last season," said Renner. "He’s a Swiss Army knife that can do pretty much anything asked of him. That showed as a blitzer, a role from which Simpson racked up 31 pressures on only 90 pass-rushing snaps."

Rounding out the quartet of Tigers on the list is defensive tackle Tyler Davis at No. 98.

The Alabama duo of quarterback Bryce Young (1) and linebacker Will Anderson (2) tops the list.

