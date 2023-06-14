Four Tigers earn prominent preseason All-America nod

That's anchored by two on the first team with defensive tackle Tyler Davis and linebacker Barrett Carter.

Carter garnered fourth-team All-America and first-team All-ACC honors last season with 77 tackles (10.5 for loss), with 5.5 sacks, eight pass breakups, two interceptions and two forced fumbles in a unit-high 832 snaps over 13 games (all starts).

Davis was also a 2022 All-American who is also a three-time All-ACC selection, including back-to-back first-team honors in 2021 and 2022. He enters 2023 tied with Christian Wilkins, Dexter Lawrence and William Perry (three each) for the most career All-ACC selections by a defensive tackle in Clemson history. He is credited with 122 tackles (26.0 for loss), 15.5 sacks, four pass breakups and three fumble recoveries in 1,551 snaps over 43 games (39 starts).

Third-team members Jeremiah Trotter and Will Shipley round out the All-American honors.

Shipley was the first player in ACC history to earn first-team all-conference honors at three different positions in a single season last year (RB, all purpose, specialist), entering 2023 with 1,920 yards and 26 touchdowns on 359 career rushing attempts and 358 yards on 54 career receptions in 1,024 offensive snaps over 24 career games (19 starts).

Trotter enters this season credited with 114 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, seven pass breakups, a forced fumble and an interception (which he returned 35 yards for a touchdown) in 737 defensive snaps over 27 career games (14 starts). He earned second-team All-America honors from the Associated Press last season.

Joining that quartet on Steele's All-ACC first team is safety Jalyn Phillips, with Shipley also there as a kick returner.

The Steele all-conference second team holds running back Phil Mafah, offensive guard Walker Parks, defensive end Xavier Thomas, defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro, linebacker Wade Woodaz and safety Andrew Mukuba.

The All-ACC third team has wide receiver Beaux Collins, offensive tackle Blake Miller, cornerback Nate Wiggins and punt returner Antonio Williams.

Finally, the fourth team has Williams as a receiver, tight end Jake Briningstool and center Will Putnam.