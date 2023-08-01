Four Tiger defenders named to national award watch lists

Press Release by

Nagurski Trophy The Football Writers Association of America announced today that linebacker Barrett Carter, defensive tackle Tyler Davis and linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. have been named as three of 96 candidates on the watch list for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, presented annually to the nation’s top defensive player. The watch list roster includes three returning players from last season’s FWAA All-America team, the top four tacklers from last season, the sack and interception leaders from 2022 and five secondary players who had at least six interceptions last year. The FWAA and the Charlotte Touchdown Club will announce finalists for the 2023 trophy on Nov. 15 and the winner will be unveiled Dec. 4 at the Bronko Nagurski Awards Banquet in Charlotte, N.C. The trio of FWAA All-Americans top the list, each of them from the second team. Old Dominion linebacker Jason Henderson led all FBS players in tackles last year by a wide margin – his 15.5 tackles per game average was 4.2 tpc ahead of the second-best total. Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, who averaged 9.2 tpc last season and helped the Buckeyes become the FBS’s 14th-best team in total defense and thrust them into the College Football Playoff semifinals. Clemson’s Tyler Davis is the third returning All-American plugging the middle of a Tigers’ defense that was 13th nationally stopping the run giving up 102.7 ypg. Davis is one of 13 defensive tackles on the Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list, 10 of which are also on the preseason watch list for the Outland Trophy, also awarded by the FWAA and releasing its list today. Besides the defensive tackles, the Bronko Nagurski Trophy list includes 29 linebackers, 19 each of cornerbacks and safeties and 16 defensive ends. Besides Davis, Clemson’s other representatives are linebackers Barrett Carter and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. Florida State is expected to challenge for the Atlantic Coast Conference title supported by watch listers defensive end Jared Verse up front and cornerback Fentrell Cypress II in the secondary. Also from the ACC is North Carolina linebacker Cedric Gray, who was third nationally in tackles last season with 146, and Miami safety Kamren Kinchens, who tied for third in the FBS with six interceptions. As a list by conference, the Big Ten and SEC lead with 15 each, the Big 12 has 11 and the Atlantic Coast and Pac-12 have 10 each followed by the Mid-American and Sun Belt with seven each, the American and Mountain West with six each and Conference USA and Independents with four. In all 10 players from the 96-player list were on last season’s FWAA Freshman All-America Team. There are 70 schools – more than half of the FBS membership – represented on this year’s team. Players may be added or removed from the watch list during the course of the season. As in previous years, the FWAA will announce a National Defensive Player of the Week each Tuesday this season. If not already on the watch list, each week’s honored player will be added at that time. Following is the complete 2023 Bronko Nagurski Trophy Preseason Watch List 2023 BRONKO NAGURSKI PRESEASON WATCH LIST (96) CB Micah Abraham, Marshall CB Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri DE Praise Amaewhule, UTEP LB Bubba Arslanian, Akron LB Levelle Bailey, Fresno State S Yam Banks, South Alabama LB JD Bertrand, Notre Dame S Cole Bishop, Utah CB Cobee Bryant, Kansas S Calen Bullock, USC DT James Carpenter, James Madison LB Abdul Carter, Penn State LB Barrett Carter, Clemson DT DeWayne Carter, Duke DT Kendy Charles, Liberty LB Junior Colson, Michigan DT Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati CB Fentrell Cypress II, Florida State DT Tyler Davis, Clemson CB Cooper DeJean, Iowa LB Shaun Dolac, Buffalo DE Brandon Dorlus, Oregon LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Georgia LB Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State S Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina DE JaQues Evans, WKU DE Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College S Tra Fluellen, Middle Tennessee LB Jaylan Ford, Texas S Marcus Fuqua, Buffalo LB Easton Gibbs, Wyoming LB Cedric Gray, North Carolina LB Cal Haladay, Michigan State DE Gabe Hall, Baylor LB Jason Henderson, Old Dominion DE Darius Hodges, Tulane S Maxen Hook, Toledo LB Ty’Ron Hopper, Missouri S Jack Howell, Colorado State DT Jaylon Hutchings, Texas Tech DE Brennan Jackson, Washington State DT T.J. Jackson, Troy CB D.J. James, Auburn DT Kris Jenkins, Michigan LB Jason Johnson, UCF LB Layton Jordan, Temple CB Donte Kent, Central Michigan S Kamren Kinchens, Miami CB Kalen King, Penn State LB Tyrice Knight, UTEP DE Laiatu Latu, UCLA CB Jordan Mahoney, Massachusetts CB Dwight McGlothern, Arkansas CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama LB Jackson Mitchell, UConn CB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo CB Jarius Monroe, Tulane LB Cody Moon, San Diego State S Malachi Moore, Alabama S Rod Moore, Michigan LB Trey Moore, UTSA CB Benjamin Morrison, Notre Dame DE Jer’Zhan Newton, Illinois CB Josh Newton, TCU LB Maema Njongmeta, Wisconsin S Tyler Nubin, Minnesota S Kitan Oladapo, Oregon State DE Collin Oliver, Oklahoma State DT Devonte O’Malley, NIU LB Harold Perkins Jr., LSU DE Owen Porter, Marshall DT Keith Randolph, Illinois S Lathan Ransom, Ohio State DE Chop Robinson, Penn State S Kobe Savage, Kansas State LB DJ Schramm, Boise State LB Jackson Sirmon, California S Malaki Starks, Georgia CB Reddy Steward, Troy LB Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma DT Junior Tafuna, Utah CB T.J. Tampa, Iowa State S Trey Taylor, Air Force CB Ridge Texada, North Texas DE Bralen Trice, Washington LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson DE JT Tuimoloau, Ohio State LB Dallas Turner, Alabama DE Jared Verse, Florida State DT Deone Walker, Kentucky LB Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State CB Aydan White, N.C. State S Evan Williams, Oregon DE Mykel Williams, Georgia DT Mekhi Wingo, LSU S Rashad Wisdom, UTSA The FWAA All-America Committee, after voting input from the association’s full membership, selects a 26-man All-America Team and eventually the Nagurski Trophy finalists. The Bronko Nagurski Trophy winner will be chosen from the five finalists named in November. Committee members, by individual ballot, select the winner they regard as the best defensive player in college football. The FWAA has chosen a National Defensive Player of the Year since 1993. In 1995, the FWAA named the award in honor of the legendary two-way player from the University of Minnesota. Nagurski dominated college football, then became a star for professional football’s Chicago Bears in the 1930s. Bronislaw “Bronko” Nagurski is a charter member of both the College Football and Pro Football Halls of Fame. The Bronko Nagurski Trophy is a member of the National College Football Awards Association. Founded in 1997, the NCFAA includes college football’s most prestigious awards and its 24 awards have honored more than 900 recipients dating back to 1935. This season, 12 NCFAA awards will honor national players of the week each Tuesday.

Outland Trophy

The Football Writers Association of America and the Greater Omaha Sports Committee announced today that defensive tackles Tyler Davis and Ruke Orhorhoro have been named to the watch list for the Outland Trophy, presented annually to the nation’s best interior lineman.

The 2023 season will close with the award’s 78th anniversary and the watch list offers a talented field of players alongside two returning FWAA All-Americans.

The recipient of the 2023 Outland Trophy will be announced on The Home Depot College Football Awards, live on ESPN in December. The official presentation to the winner will be made at the Outland Trophy Awards Dinner sponsored by Werner Enterprises and produced by the Greater Omaha Sports Committee in Omaha, Neb., on Jan. 10, 2024.

The returning FWAA All-Americans, both of them from last season’s Second Team, are offensive tackle Joe Alt of Notre Dame and defensive tackle Tyler Davis of Clemson. Michigan leads the list as the lone team with four selections, three from the offensive line with guards Trevor Keegan and Zak Zinter playing on either side of center Drake Nugent, a Stanford transfer, along with defensive tackle Kris Jenkins. The Wolverines were in the top five nationally last season in the primary rushing categories of yards per carry (3rd, 5.58) and yards per game (5th, 238.9) with 41 rushing touchdowns as they reached the College Football Playoff semifinals.

Notre Dame and Clemson each have a pair on the list with Alt joining Notre Dame offensive tackle teammate Blake Fisher and Davis having Clemson defensive tackle teammate Ruke Orhorhoro alongside him as the Atlantic Coast Conference’s only defensive representatives. Besides Michigan’s Nugent, the ACC has the other two players who are transfers onto their new teams in Florida State offensive tackle Jeremiah Byers (UTEP) and Miami guard Javion Cohen (Alabama).

The conference breakdown is as follows. Beyond the 17 from the SEC, 12 from the Pac-12, 11 from the Big Ten and 10 from the Big 12, the ACC and American Athletic have eight, the Sun Belt seven, the Mid-American and Mountain West five each, and Conference USA and the Independents with four apiece.

There are 31 offensive tackles on this year’s list with 24 defensive tackles and 24 guards to go with 12 centers. Just under half of the 133 Football Bowl Subdivision schools – 65 – are represented.

The Outland Trophy winner is chosen from three finalists who are a part of the annual FWAA All-America Team. The FWAA All-America Committee, after voting input from the entire membership, selects a 26-man first team and eventually the three Outland finalists. Committee members, then by individual ballot, select the winner. Only interior linemen on offense or defense are eligible for the award; ends are not eligible.

Players may be added or removed from the watch list during the course of the season. For the first time, the FWAA will announce an Outland Trophy National Player of the Week each Tuesday this season. If not already on the watch list, each week’s honored player will be added at that time.

Following is the complete 2023 Outland Trophy Watch List.

2023 OUTLAND TROPHY PRESEASON WATCH LIST

G Isaiah Adams, Illinois

OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

OT Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas

OT Graham Barton, Duke

OT Cooper Beebe, Kansas State

G Cade Bennett, San Diego State

OT Cade Beresford, Boise State

DT Jordan Bertagnole, Wyoming

G Keaton Bills, Utah

G Tyler Booker, Alabama

DT Brandon Brown, UTSA

OT Jeremiah Byers, Florida State

OT Will Campbell, LSU

DT James Carpenter, James Madison

DT Ken dy Charles, Liberty

DT Elijah Chatman, SMU

C Duke Clemens, UCLA

G Javion Cohen, Miami

OT Josh Conerly Jr., Oregon

DT Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati

G Khalil Crowder, Georgia Southern

C Ethan Crowe, Ball State

DT Jaden Crumedy, Mississippi State

DT Tyler Davis, Clemson

C Justin Dedich, USC

OT Olu Fashanu, Penn State

OT Troy Fautanu, Washington

G Connor Finucane, Army

OT Blake Fisher, Notre Dame

OT Javon Foster, Missouri

C Zach Frazier, West Virginia

OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State

OT X’Zauvea Gadlin, Liberty

G A.J. Gillie, Louisiana

OT Matt Goncalves, Pitt

OT Joshua Gray, Oregon State

DT Mike Hall, Ohio State

OT Makai Hart, UTSA

C Gus Hartwig, Purdue

OT Christian Haynes, UConn

C Sincere Haynesworth, Tulane

C Isaiah Helms, App State

DT Tonka Hemingway, South Carolina

C Bryan Hudson, Louisville

G Jarrod Hufford, Iowa State

DT Jaylon Hutchings, Texas Tech

DT McKinley Jackson, Texas A&M

G Donovan Jackson, Ohio State

DT Kris Jenkins, Michigan

G Matt Jones, Ohio State

OT Emery Jones, LSU

G Trevor Keegan, Michigan

OT Nick Kidwell, James Madison

G Jarrett Kingston, USC

OT JC Latham, Alabama

OT Sataoa Laumea, Utah

G Quantavious Leslie, WKU

OT KT Leveston, Kansas State

C Beaux Limmer, Arkansas

G Christian Mahogany, Boston College

DT Fish McWilliams, UAB

OT Jordan Morgan, Arizona

C Drake Nugent, Michigan

DT Jaheim Oatis, Alabama

DT Ruke Orhorhoro, Clemson

G Justin Osborne, SMU

C Thor Paglialong, Air Force

OT Patrick Paul, Houston

G Lokahi Pauole, UCF

OT Micah Pettus, Ole Miss

G Prince Pines, Tulane

OT Nolan Potter, NIU

G Deiyantei Powell-Woods, Central Michigan

DT Keith Randolph, Illinois

G Tate Ratledge, Georgia

DT Kennedy Roberts, Coastal Carolina

DT Justin Rogers, Auburn

OT Nick Rosi, Toledo

G Keylan Rutledge, Middle Tennessee

OT Jonah Savaiinaea, Arizona

OT Clay Servin, Rice

DT Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia

OT Kingsley Suamataia, BYU

DT Junior Tafuna, Utah

C Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

G Mose Vavao, Fresno State

DT Deone Walker, Kentucky

DT Daymond Williams, Buffalo

G Bucky Williams, App State

DT Mekhi Wingo, LSU

G Zak Zinter, Michigan

The Outland Trophy, celebrating 78 years since its founding, is the third-oldest major college football award. Created in 1946 when Dr. John Outland presented the FWAA with a financial contribution to initiate the award, the Outland Trophy has been given to the best interior lineman in college football ever since. Dr. Outland, an All-American at the University of Pennsylvania in the late 1890s, eventually took up practice in Kansas City, Mo. An avid outdoorsman, Dr. Outland believed linemen did not get the credit they deserved and wanted an award to recognize them.

The Outland Trophy is a member of the National College Football Awards Association. Founded in 1997, the NCFAA includes college football’s most prestigious awards and its 24 awards have honored more than 900 recipients dating back to 1935. This season, 12 NCFAA awards will honor national players of the week each Tuesday.

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now