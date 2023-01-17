Four Clemson games land in ESPN top-50 of 2022 season

TigerNet Staff by

Four Clemson games landed on an ESPN ranking of the top-100 games of the 2022 college football season ($).

That's led by Clemson's comeback home win over Syracuse at No. 24.

"Few have been more of a pain in the butt to Dabo Swinney's Clemson than Dino Babers' Syracuse, who beat the Tigers in 2017 and nearly did so in 2018, 2021 and now 2022 as well," ESPN's Bill Connelly said. "The Orange forced three DJ Uiagalelei turnovers and chased him from the game while building a 21-7 lead, but they needed one more score they could never find. Will Shipley's 50-yard touchdown run put Clemson ahead, and the Tigers made a late stop when RJ Mickens picked off Garrett Shrader at the Clemson 15 with 15 seconds left."

The home game that went the wrong way for the Tigers is No. 34 with South Carolina's 31-30 rivalry upset.

Rounding out the list from a Clemson perspective, the Tigers' overtime win at Wake Forest (39) and the road win at eventual AP No. 11 Florida State (41) are in the top half of the '22 contests as well.

TCU and new Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley's upset of 2-seed Michigan in the Playoff semifinal ranked No. 1 on the list.