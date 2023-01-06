Former Tiger hired as a coach at Coastal Carolina

Former Tiger Xavier Dye hired as a coach at Coastal Carolina

Former Clemson receiver Xavier Dye has been hired as the running backs coach at Coastal Carolina according to reports on Friday.

Dye was hired back by West Virginia as their wide receiver coach in February 2019 and then was hired away by Jeff Scott as the receiver coach at USF at the end of December.

A native of Greenwood, S.C., Dye served as an offensive graduate assistant coach at Clemson, working with the receiving corps for two years (2017-18). The Tigers posted a 27-2 record, won two ACC championships, made two College Football Playoff appearances and won the 2018 CFP national championship during that time.

A Dean's list student at Clemson, Dye played wide receiver for the Tigers from 2007-10 and earned a bachelor's degree in sociology.

