CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Feaster is a graduate of Clemson with a PRTM degree
Feaster is a graduate of Clemson with a PRTM degree

Former Tiger RB Tavien Feaster signs with BC Lions
by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Jan 11, Wed 12:18

The CFL's BC Lions announced Tuesday that they have signed former Clemson running Tavien Feaster.

Feaster appeared in two games with the Montreal Alouettes last season, registering 62 yards on 11 carries.

In 2021, Feaster played three games with the Arizona Cardinals as he was promoted to the active roster after an injury to running back Chase Edmonds.

Feaster was an undrafted rookie in 2020, where he had short stints with the New York Giants and Detroit Lions. He initially was signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars after the NFL draft.

In 2019, after a transfer to the Gamecocks as a graduate transfer, Feaster rushed 124 times for team-high 672 yards (5.4 ypc), 17 catches for 87 yards, and five rushing touchdowns.

At Clemson (2016-2018), he ran for 1,363 yards, and 15 touchdowns on 222 carries over 41 games.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
National reporter on Clemson: 'They've been going downhill these last three years'
National reporter on Clemson: 'They've been going downhill these last three years'
Former Tiger RB signs with BC Lions
Former Tiger RB signs with BC Lions
Clemson men land on latest ESPN, NCAA.com bracket predictions
Clemson men land on latest ESPN, NCAA.com bracket predictions
Four Clemson signees, one commit earn MaxPreps All-America honors
Four Clemson signees, one commit earn MaxPreps All-America honors
Post your comments!
Read all 9 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest