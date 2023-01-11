Former Tiger RB signs with BC Lions

Former Tiger RB Tavien Feaster signs with BC Lions

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The CFL's BC Lions announced Tuesday that they have signed former Clemson running Tavien Feaster.

Feaster appeared in two games with the Montreal Alouettes last season, registering 62 yards on 11 carries.

In 2021, Feaster played three games with the Arizona Cardinals as he was promoted to the active roster after an injury to running back Chase Edmonds.

Feaster was an undrafted rookie in 2020, where he had short stints with the New York Giants and Detroit Lions. He initially was signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars after the NFL draft.

In 2019, after a transfer to the Gamecocks as a graduate transfer, Feaster rushed 124 times for team-high 672 yards (5.4 ypc), 17 catches for 87 yards, and five rushing touchdowns.

At Clemson (2016-2018), he ran for 1,363 yards, and 15 touchdowns on 222 carries over 41 games.