Former Tiger back in the transfer portal

Georgia Tech offensive tackle Paul Tchio has entered the transfer portal on Monday, according to multiple reports, including On3.

At Clemson, Tchio appeared in 14 games and made one start with the Tigers.

He transferred out of Clemson during the 2021 season.

He was a four-star recruit by all the major recruiting services in high school (Milton), including the No. 97 overall recruit in the 2020 cycle, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.