Former Tiger named Polk County head football coach

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The Polk County Board of Education approved the hiring of former Clemson offensive lineman Dustin Fry on Monday evening.

Fry served as an assistant coach last season (5-6 record) for the Wolverine program.

“Coach Fry did an outstanding job last season as he came on board to help Coach Ollis and the Wolverines and is now familiar with our students, our program, and our community," Polk County Superintendent Aaron Greene said via polksports.com.

“Mr. Fry brings with him an incredible resume, truckloads of coaching experience, and a sincere love of the game. We are excited to have him leading our Wolverines into the 2023 season.”

Fry spent the last eight seasons with coaching stints at Clemson (player development), SMU (offensive line), and Arkansas (offensive line).

He also played four seasons in the NFL.