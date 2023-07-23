Former Tiger getting first-team reps for Chiefs

This is excellent news for the former Tiger, as he appears to be back 100 percent after missing his rookie season in the NFL.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid expressed his confidence in the young receiver recently, revealing that star quarterback Patrick Mahomes has already developed a sense of "trust" in Ross.

For any wide receiver, earning the trust of a quarterback as elite as Mahomes is a significant accomplishment.

It indicates that Ross has worked hard and built chemistry with his teammates.

The Chiefs organization and their fans had to exercise patience while Ross recovered from his injury. Yet, it appears that the wait was well worth it.

With his rehabilitation journey behind him, Ross now has the opportunity to prove himself on the grand stage of the NFL.

As the 2023 NFL season progresses, fans will undoubtedly keep a close eye on Justyn Ross' performance.

If he continues to impress and stay healthy, he could be a pivotal player in the Chiefs' pursuit of another Super Bowl win.

Blaine Gabbert connects with Justyn Ross. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PG75xcqUnZ — Joshua Woodley (@jtothawood) July 23, 2023

Ross is also getting a look at punt return for the championship team:

Justyn Ross returning punts before practice begins pic.twitter.com/xFUzgSuQjo — KC Sports Network (@KCSportsNetwork) July 23, 2023