BREAKING

CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Jarrett was a Clemson fan favorite during his collegiate years
Jarrett was a Clemson fan favorite during his collegiate years

Former Tiger flagged for controversial roughing the passer call on Tom Brady
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Oct 10, Mon 09:01

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett was flagged for roughing the passer on a key third down call late in the Bucs' win on Sunday.

Jarrett sacked quarterback Tom Brady with three minutes and three seconds to get the ball back for his team but referee Jerome Boger threw a flag and allowed Brady and Co. to run out the clock in the 21-15 win.

The questionable call was brought up during the postgame pool report.

"What I had was the defender grabbed the quarterback while he was still in the pocket and unnecessarily throwing him to the ground," Boger said to the reporter. "That is what I was making my decision based on."

Yikes. This looks like a normal football play and just an overreaction by the NFL to the recent concussion by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

What can Jarrett do on the play? Do they want him to gently grab Brady and softly lay him down for the sack? Terrible call by the ref.

Brady appears to kick Jarrett in the first half:

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
WATCH: Clemson coordinators preview matchup with FSU
WATCH: Clemson coordinators preview matchup with FSU
TV announcers for Clemson-Florida State
TV announcers for Clemson-Florida State
Xavier Thomas named ACC defensive lineman of the week
Xavier Thomas named ACC defensive lineman of the week
Game time, TV channel announced for Clemson-Syracuse
Game time, TV channel announced for Clemson-Syracuse
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 20) Author
spacer TNET: Former Tiger flagged for controversial roughing the passer call on Tom Brady
 TigerNet News
spacer Re: TNET: Former Tiger flagged for controversial roughing the passer call on Tom Brady
 Tiger_Fan_007
spacer Re: TNET: Former Tiger flagged for controversial roughing the passer call on Tom Brady
 Tigered6®
spacer Re: TNET: Former Tiger flagged for controversial roughing the passer call on Tom Brady
 Stillapirate®
spacer Re: TNET: Former Tiger flagged for controversial roughing the passer call on Tom Brady
 Calhoun2
spacer Re TNET: Former Tiger flagged: T.Brady team = Globetrotters
 RememberTheDanny
spacer Re: TNET: Former Tiger flagged for controversial roughing the passer call on Tom Brady
 Tim317
spacer I wish Gisele would have scratched his eyes out and we would
 tigerteez
spacer She may be about to scratch his eyes out figuratively in
 76er®
spacer Already rumblings from the league office about changing the
 76er®
spacer Re: TNET: Former Tiger flagged for controversial roughing the passer call on Tom Brady
 Pig®
spacer Awww bless his heart, he was sacked. How was this flagged?***
 ColaTownTiger
spacer Re: TNET: Former Tiger flagged for controversial roughing the passer call on Tom Brady
 Valley Boy
spacer Brady kicked at Grady after each of those...***
 Anonymous08®
spacer Brady is getting the Michael Jordan treatment.
 Judge Keller®
spacer Re: TNET: Former Tiger flagged for controversial roughing the passer call on Tom Brady
 HumbleServant®
spacer Re: TNET: Former Tiger flagged for controversial roughing the passer call on Tom Brady
 Dugatiger®
spacer It’s time to outlaw tackling quarterbacks. Give them flags
 JohnGalt
spacer Re: It’s time to outlaw tackling quarterbacks. Give them flags
 djones73®
spacer Why I don’t watch NFL! Geez!***
 kbtiger®
spacer in the aftermath of Tua, we will see a lot of this.
 ATL PAW MAN®
Read all 20 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest