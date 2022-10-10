Former Tiger flagged for controversial roughing the passer call on Tom Brady

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett was flagged for roughing the passer on a key third down call late in the Bucs' win on Sunday.

Jarrett sacked quarterback Tom Brady with three minutes and three seconds to get the ball back for his team but referee Jerome Boger threw a flag and allowed Brady and Co. to run out the clock in the 21-15 win.

The questionable call was brought up during the postgame pool report.

"What I had was the defender grabbed the quarterback while he was still in the pocket and unnecessarily throwing him to the ground," Boger said to the reporter. "That is what I was making my decision based on."

Yikes. This looks like a normal football play and just an overreaction by the NFL to the recent concussion by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

What can Jarrett do on the play? Do they want him to gently grab Brady and softly lay him down for the sack? Terrible call by the ref.

This roughing the passer call on Grady Jarrett vs. Tom Brady 🧐pic.twitter.com/DVzmIB0Hsh — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 (@sportingnews) October 9, 2022

Brady appears to kick Jarrett in the first half: