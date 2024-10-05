CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Former Tiger elevated to active roster for Jaguars

by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Oct 5 16:25

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced that they have added linebacker Tanner Muse to their active roster from their practice squad for Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Muse signed with the Jaguars in August 2024 as an unrestricted free agent.

He was drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

At Clemson, in 59 career games, he recorded 237 tackles (10.5 for loss), 15 passes defensed, 4.0 sacks, seven interceptions, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

