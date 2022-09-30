Former Tiger placed on injured reserve

CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Former Tiger D.J. Reader placed on injured reserve
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Sep 30, Fri 10:37

The Cincinnati Bengals announced that standout defensive lineman DJ Reader has been placed on the injured reserve list.

Reader suffered an MCL injury on his left knee during Sunday's win against the New York Jets.

He will be out for at least the next four games because then he can be eligible to come off the IR designation.

According to ESPN, he will miss around six weeks.

For the season, Reader has ten tackles and a fumble recovery.

