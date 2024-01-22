Former Tiger placed on injured reserve

CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Cary Edmondson - USA Today Sports
Former Tiger Clelin Ferrell placed on injured reserve
by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Jan 22 12:19

The 49ers announced that defensive end Clelin Ferrell has been placed on injured reserve.

Ferrell suffered a knee injury in the Week 18 loss to the Rams. Veteran Chase Young has been playing more in Ferrell's absence.

In 2023, Ferrell registered 28 tackles, 3.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

He signed a one-year deal worth $2.5 million before the season after four years with the Raiders (played in 58 games with 30 starts and totaled ten sacks).

As a Tiger, he had 166 tackles, 50 tackles for loss, 27 sacks, seven passes defended, five forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

The 49ers, who also feature former Clemson receiver Ray-Ray McCloud as a punt returner and receiver, defeated Green Bay on Saturday to advance to a home NFC Championship game with Detroit on Sunday (6:30/FOX).

Former Clemson defensive end Austin Bryant was also recently added to the 49ers practice squad.

