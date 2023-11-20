Former President Donald Trump to attend Clemson-South Carolina game

South Carolina governor Henry McMaster was asked last week about whether Trump would be attending the ballgame.

“Long ago, Peggy and I issued him a standing invitation to come anytime he wants to,” S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster told reporters last week. “I think it’s such a good game and so exciting, they [presidential candidates] all ought to be here.”

No word yet if the other presidential candidates, such as Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis, or Chris Christie, will show up to the game too, vying for the hearts of South Carolina voters.

Maybe one of them will show up at the Clemson side or be hanging out at the cockaboose and make an appearance. It should be interesting to watch it all unfold.

One piece of advice: give yourself plenty of time to get to your seats in case of longer security checks and more traffic hassles.

Clemson faces off against South Carolina on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ETC at Williams-Brice Stadium.

It will be televised on the SEC Network.