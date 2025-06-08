Former ESPN draft guru talks what he loves about Cade Klubnik, his best NFL comparison

Former ESPN draft guru Todd McShay talks what he loves about Cade Klubnik, NFL comp

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·

Former ESPN NFL draft guru Todd McShay doesn't think it's too early to dive into an expansive outlook on Cade Klubnik's pro prospects, and he has one current NFL QB comparison in mind. Klubnik has been regarded as a potential No. 1 overall pick, and McShay said this week that he has a team around him that could be "the most talented Dabo Swinney has had in a decade." "I liked him a lot on TV...I liked him a lot more on tape," McShay said of Klubnik on his podcast this week. McShay made a comparison that's not new to Klubnik with Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix. "I see a lot of Bo Nix in Cade Klubnik," McShay said. "I think he’s great when the initial play breaks down, when he’s gotta climb the pocket, when he’s gotta side step. It’s like soothing to him, which I love that. I loved it in (former Ole Miss and now New York Giants new drafted QB) Jaxson Dart. I underrated Bo Nix. The other thing is that they both have elastic arms, Bo Nix and him. Watch his arm, like how loose, and the ball, it has more energy than it looks. I said the same thing about Bo, and I put too much emphasis on all the problems at Auburn and not enough on the development at Oregon. I absolutely undervalued Bo Nix. "When I’m saying Bo Nix, like look at the size, look at the mobility, look at the elastic arm, look at kind of the chaos pressure stuff. I’m not saying the ceiling is Bo Nix. I’m just saying when I watch him, I see a lot of the same stuff." The McShay Show co-host Stephen Muench saw Klubnik develop over last season. "I thought overall he had a very good year, and the way that he finished was super-encouraging to me and kind of shut the big guy up a little bit about who they had played, because when they finally got to it, he played pretty damn well," Muench said. Muench said his NFL comparison is Matthew Stafford. "I think both Stafford and Klubnik are very tough. And I think they are both very smart," said Muench. "I think Klubnik is going to have to adjust to playing in a pro-style offense and all of those things but watching him get to his third read, and making a tough throw on that third read, and also, this is one of the things I love about Klubnik, you want to talk about confidence in a quarterback. He makes throws that are all confidence." Nix was picked No. 12 overall in the 2024 NFL draft by the Broncos. The Lions selected Stafford No. 1 overall in the 2009 draft. Nix passed for 3,775 yards with 29 touchdowns to 12 interceptions as a rookie. His final season at Oregon featured a 77.4 completion rate, 4,508 passing yards and 45 touchdowns to three interceptions. Stafford has put together a standout NFL career, and he passed for 3,459 yards with 25 touchdowns to 10 interceptions in his final season at Georgia. Watch more from McShay and Muench below: Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content and updates!

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!