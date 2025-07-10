Former ESPN analyst sees Dabo Swinney emerging out of 'madness' with stacked roster

Former ESPN analyst Todd McShay sees Dabo Swinney emerging out of 'madness' with stacked roster

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·

When assessing the 2025 Tigers, former ESPN NFL draft analyst Todd McShay sees a stacked roster. One reminiscent of Dabo Swinney's last national championship team. McShay assessed the top defensive draft prospects and has four tabbed as Day 1 or 2 picks for next April. That's led by the usual suspects in "Top five or 10" projections for Peter Woods and T.J. Parker. "Woods is a one-gap penetrating 3-technique along the interior, but what makes him rare is his legitimate outside pass-rushing ability. He will provide great flexibility along a multiple front and at this point looks like one of the four or five best prospects in the 2026 draft class," McShay said. "Really excited to see his next step this year. Some refined pass-rushing moves (more consistency with tying hands with feet and having a pass-rush plan) and another offseason in the weight room should make him a full-time problem for opposing offensive lines. His flashes as a 3-technique on some obvious pass downs were intriguing, too. Parker has the potential to develop into a top five or 10 pick in 2026." Next up in the Day 2 projections are cornerback Avieon Terrell and defensive tackle Stephiylan Green. "(Terrell is) really good job in off-coverage of reading receivers’ routes and getting an early break...Decent tackler for a CB. Good form. Has more pop than his frame indicates. But gets erased due to the small frame at times," McShay said on Terrell. "Strong versus double teams when he keeps his pads low," McShay said of Green. "As a pass rusher, is at his best on obvious pass downs when he has a runway and can convert speed to power. Purely a power-based rusher. Straight-line guy." Other Tiger defenders with draft projections include defensive tackle DeMonte Capehart (mid-round), safety Khalil Barnes (Day 3), linebacker Wade Woodaz (Day 3) and EDGE Will Heldt (4-5 rounds with "upside to go higher"). McShay has already lauded Cade Klubnik as a prospect who stands out when analyzing game video. "I liked him a lot on TV...I liked him a lot more on tape," McShay said of Klubnik. "I think he’s great when the initial play breaks down, when he’s gotta climb the pocket, when he’s gotta side step. It’s like soothing to him, which I love that." He is a big fan of the team overall. “This is definitely the best roster that Dabo [Swinney] has had since [2018],” McShay said. “Some of us, old dogs are like, ‘Didn’t know if he could do it, but good on him. He’s doing it his way.’ Because there are a lot of people — more than there are supporters — more people out there are like, ‘Clemson’s done. Dabo is done. Not adjusting to the times, not adapting. Can’t win like that. Game has changed.’ “Saban said goodbye. Urban’s all set. Harbaugh’s in the NFL. Guys are like fleeing from this madness and nonsense. He’s swimming way upstream… All of a sudden, he got out in the clear, calm water. And he’s like, ‘Told you I could get here. Here I am.'”

